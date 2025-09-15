Air

Delhi’s air is poisoned with mercury

National capital’s air contains 6.9 nanograms of mercury per cubic metre on average, which is much higher than the global average
Delhi’s air is poisoned with mercury
Delhi’s air contains 6.9 nanograms of mercury per cubic metre on average.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on

Delhi’s polluted air has made global headlines in the past 10 years. Now, a new study has found that the national capital’s air is also polluted with mercury, a highly toxic metal.

The study, a first-of-its-kind one by scientists from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) in Pune, reported that Delhi’s air contained 6.9 nanograms of mercury per cubic metre on average.

Delhi’s air is poisoned with mercury
Some 72 per cent to 92 per cent of mercury emissions in Delhi were due to human activities.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

This is much higher than the global average of the Northern Hemisphere (1.7 nanograms per cubic metre) and the Southern Hemisphere (1.3 nanograms per cubic metre).

The researchers analysed data from 2018 to 2024 on gaseous elemental mercury, a key atmospheric pollutant, NDTV reported.

Delhi’s air is poisoned with mercury
Mercury is a toxic metal which is considered among the top 10 chemicals or groups of chemicals of major public health concerns.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Some 72 per cent to 92 per cent of mercury emissions in Delhi were due to human activities, primarily from fossil fuel combustion, industrial activities, and vehicular emissions.

Mercury is a toxic metal which is considered among the top 10 chemicals or groups of chemicals of major public health concerns by the World Health Organization.

Delhi
Mercury
Mercury pollution
IITM

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in