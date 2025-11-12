Delhi’s anti-smog gun squadron

Delhi’s air is thickening with pollutants with each passing day as the city advances deeper into its winter season. But help, it seems, is on the way.
The Public Works Department (PWD) of the city plans to hire 200 anti-smog guns at a cost of Rs 5.88 crore to make its air cleaner.
The guns, fitted onto the backs of trucks, will operate in 8-hour daily shifts across all the 11 zones of the PWD. An anti-smog gun, also known as a spray gun, mist gun or water cannon, spews fine nebulised water droplets into the atmosphere so that the smallest dust and polluted particles are absorbed, according to India Today.
This action reduces air pollution as dust and other particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) are bound and carried down to the ground level along with water. Delhi’s first anti-smog gun was tested back in 2017.