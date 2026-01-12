Air

Delhi’s cow dung cakes: A necessary evil?

While these cakes are a cheap and readily available fuel source for lower income households, scientific literature confirms that burning them worsens pollution levels
Delhi’s cow dung cakes: A necessary evil?
Delhi is highly urban. But some pockets of the city still live the rural way.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

Delhi is extremely urban, with nearly the entire population living in urban areas (around 97.5 per cent according to the 2011 Census). However, there are pockets in the metropolis where the rural way of life still lingers.

Delhi’s cow dung cakes: A necessary evil?
Lower income households, which cannot afford costly fuel for cooking or heating, use cow dung cakes.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

One facet of life in rural India is the use of cow dung cakes as fuel. Traditionally, this has been a cheap, affordable and readily accessible source for cooking and heating in the country’s villages. In highly urban Delhi, one sometimes comes across lower income households using cow dung cakes as fuel like these families in Ghazipur in eastern Delhi.

Delhi’s cow dung cakes: A necessary evil?
However, using such cakes has been scientifically proven to release more amounts of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), volatile organic compounds and black carbon than wood.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

However, the use of cow dung cakes is controversial. When burnt, these cakes have been scientifically proven to release more amounts of particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), volatile organic compounds and black carbon than wood. This puts people using them at high risk.

Delhi
URBAN
Wood
Particulate Matter
Villages
rural
Cow dung cakes

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in