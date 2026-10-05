Delhi’s new pollution rules: What changes from October and November?

Delhi recorded just one ‘Good’ air quality day during the 92 days of this year’s monsoon, according to a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) assessment. Despite heavy rainfall bringing temporary relief, PM2.5 levels rose by nearly 38 per cent within 48 hours after six isolated rainfall events. With the monsoon withdrawing and winter approaching, the Delhi government is introducing a series of pollution-control measures targeting vehicles, construction activities, offices and other emission sources.

From October 1, the intensified ‘No PUCC, No Fuel’ rule will apply at 500 fuel stations equipped with automatic number plate recognition systems. From November 1, non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi will face entry restrictions. Other measures include construction bans, work-from-home provisions for offices and higher parking charges.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has also revised the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), bringing certain restrictions on buses into effect at an earlier stage.