Delhi’s winter double whammy

Delhi continues to its winter of discontent. The city is now suffering a double whammy, with cold weather and poor air quality making conditions harder for residents of the metropolis.
A cold wave is likely to persist throughout January 13 and 14 across Delhi and the National Capital Region, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The cold conditions have led to air quality index (AQI) remaining at dangerously high levels in several areas of the city.
The News Minute reported that the AQI has crossed the 400-mark in several parts of the national capital, placing air quality in the ‘severe’ category.
Meanwhile, the authorities continue punitive measures to tackle the conditions even as residents bear it all.