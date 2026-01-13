Air

Delhi’s winter double whammy

Cold weather and poor air quality have made conditions harder for residents of the metropolis
Delhi is suffering a double whammy.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Delhi continues to its winter of discontent. The city is now suffering a double whammy, with cold weather and poor air quality making conditions harder for residents of the metropolis.

Cold weather, combined with bad air quality, is making the lives of Delhi residents harsher than usual.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

A cold wave is likely to persist throughout January 13 and 14 across Delhi and the National Capital Region, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The cold conditions have led to air quality index (AQI) remaining at dangerously high levels in several areas of the city.

The Air Quality Index has crossed the 400-mark in several parts of the national capital, placing air quality in the ‘severe’ category.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The News Minute reported that the AQI has crossed the 400-mark in several parts of the national capital, placing air quality in the ‘severe’ category.

Meanwhile, the authorities continue punitive measures to tackle the conditions even as residents bear it all.

