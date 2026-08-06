Driving on broken data: Why India’s clean-air and EV push cannot outrun VAHAN’s cracks

Fuel and vehicle-type combinations that should be improbable also show up routinely. Heavy passenger and goods vehicles registered as petrol-powered appear in the data, with Karnataka topping that list. Such records do not necessarily represent actual vehicles, but may reflect coding errors, incorrect fuel mapping or data-entry inconsistencies.

Electric vehicles fare no better. A third pattern shows electric vehicles assigned Bharat Stage combustion norms, a category that should not apply to them at all. Haryana logged 24,463 such records, Karnataka 14,487 and Uttar Pradesh around 13,040 over the decade. The mismatch runs the other way too, with e-rickshaws turning up under petrol, diesel, CNG or ‘not applicable’ fuel types. Bihar carried about 13,154 such cases between 2016-17 and 2025-26.

The single largest anomaly across the dataset is what can be called post-mandate persistence: vehicles registered with a Bharat Stage norm that should have stopped being issued by the date of registration. India’s Bharat Stage VI mandate took effect on April 1, 2020, and the Supreme Court allowed only a limited COVID-related clearance period. This means no new vehicle should legally carry a Bharat Stage IV, Bharat Stage III or older norm from that date onward.

Yet the data shows Bharat Stage IV registrations continuing in every single state and Union Territory examined, in many cases stretching all the way to 2025-26, five full years past the cut-off.

Thirty-four of India’s 36 states and Union Territories registered at least one Bharat Stage IV vehicle in 2022-23 or later, adding up to 24,004 such registrations nationally. Telangana led with 7,055, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 3,787 and Manipur with 3,713.

Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of Bharat Stage II vehicles registered after the 2017-18 cut-off, with 3,96,531 registrations. Most of these were two-wheelers, at 3,25,831, followed by agricultural tractors, at 39,568. Some registrations continued even in 2024-25, seven years after the norm was discontinued.

Karnataka had the highest number of Bharat Stage IV vehicles registered after the 2020-21 cut-off, with 2,70,558 vehicles. These were mainly two-wheelers, at 1,85,072, and cars, at 31,863. The state also recorded 5,101 three-wheelers, the highest such count in the country.

In Madhya Pradesh, 2,24,999 Bharat Stage III vehicles were registered after the deadline. Interestingly, 97 per cent of these, or 2,18,162, were agricultural tractors, suggesting that the issue is mainly related to tractor registrations rather than passenger vehicles.

Smaller states throw up their own oddities. Mizoram’s 954 post-cut-off Bharat Stage I registrations are entirely passenger vehicles: 784 cars and 170 cabs, with not a single two-wheeler among them. Puducherry’s 2,463 post-deadline Bharat Stage II registrations include 1,575 cars against 846 two-wheelers, making it one of the rare places where cars outnumber two-wheelers in this particular anomaly.