DTE Coverage: Slow murder continues

In this most populous country in the world, almost every citizen is exposed to deadly pollution while performing the most basic existential activity: breathing. And it adds to their disease burden. The notion that air pollution is a ‘big city problem’ is rapidly crumbling. Data indicates that smaller towns and industrial hubs are now at the frontline of India’s air pollution crisis. Rural areas are also reporting high levels of air pollution. Indians are indeed losing on life expectancy due to foul air

This series is an account of India’s biggest public health threat: air pollution.