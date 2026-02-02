Economic Survey 2025-26 treats air pollution as a regulatory problem, not a health emergency

When Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on January 29, 2026, she presented what is, on paper, an annual stocktake of the economy. In practice, the survey does something more consequential. It signals what the state believes is urgent, what it considers urgent, solvable, and worth designing institutions around.

By any serious public-health yardstick, air pollution should rank near the very top of that urgency list. Globally, air pollution was linked to 7.9 million deaths in 2023, according to the State of Global Air platform. Much of this harm now shows up not as sudden illness, but as long-term, chronic disease. In India, World Bank estimates put the toll at 1.67 million deaths attributable to air pollution in 2019, alongside substantial economic losses from premature deaths and morbidity.

And yet, the most striking feature of the survey is not what it says about air pollution, but how it frames the problem. The government’s core air-pollution narrative is presented as one of environmental governance: a matter of compliance systems, monitoring architecture and market instruments.

What is far less explicit is a public-health framing that recognises air pollution as a mass risk factor that shortens lives unevenly, shaped by class, caste and geography.