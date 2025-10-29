Air

From smog to memory loss: The alarming link between pollution and dementia

A new global report has shown that toxic air can damage the brain and even increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease

The morning after Diwali, Delhi woke up under a thick blanket of toxic smog — a sight that’s become painfully familiar each year.

But this time, the health threat goes far beyond breathing trouble. A new global report has revealed a shocking link between air pollution and dementia, showing that toxic air can damage the brain and even increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Air Pollution
Dementia
Smog
Alzhiemers

Related Videos

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in