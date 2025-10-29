Air
From smog to memory loss: The alarming link between pollution and dementia
A new global report has shown that toxic air can damage the brain and even increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease
The morning after Diwali, Delhi woke up under a thick blanket of toxic smog — a sight that’s become painfully familiar each year.
But this time, the health threat goes far beyond breathing trouble. A new global report has revealed a shocking link between air pollution and dementia, showing that toxic air can damage the brain and even increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.