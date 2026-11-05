From stubble to power: How India can tap the 28.45 GW potential of its surplus biomass residue

As Delhi's winter smog season approaches, agricultural residue burning is once again drawing scrutiny as one of the contributors to deteriorating air quality across the National Capital Region and a threat to public health. Studies have also shown that emissions from stubble burning contribute to climate change.

To address this, the Union government in November 2025 mandated that thermal power plants co-fire coal with biomass pellets and torrefied charcoal derived from municipal solid waste. It also set minimum shares of 7 per cent for plants in and around the National Capital Region (NCR) and 5 per cent elsewhere. While this is a viable solution, a new field study suggests that its success will depend on a supply chain that is more reliable and inclusive.