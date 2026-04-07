Ghaziabad recorded highest PM10 pollution in 2025-26

The monthly snapshot for March 2026 also indicates widespread PM 2.5 pollution. While 251 of 268 cities recorded PM2.5 levels below India’s daily standard of 60 µg / m³, only three cities met the World Health Organization’s stricter guideline of 15 µg / m³.

Among NCAP cities, six exceeded India’s daily PM2.5 limit and 94 breached WHO guidelines. In non-NCAP cities, 154 out of 155 exceeded the WHO limit and 25 crossed the national standard.

Gurgaon emerged as India’s most polluted city in terms of PM2.5 concentration in March 2026, with a monthly average of 116 µg / m³. It recorded an average PM10 concentration of 185 µg / m³ for the month.

Other cities in the top 10 included Bahadurgarh, Faridabad, Singrauli, Mandideep, Ghaziabad, Manesar, Bhiwadi, Noida and Nandesari.

Haryana accounted for four of the 10 most polluted cities, followed by two each from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, and one each from Rajasthan and Gujarat. Haryana also recorded the highest number of cities exceeding national PM2.5 standards, with nine out of 24 cities above the limit. Uttar Pradesh followed, with eight of 21 cities breaching the standard.

The findings suggested that although some cities have achieved meaningful reductions since the NCAP baseline, most urban centres continue to experience pollution levels above both national and global safety thresholds, indicating the need for stronger, region-specific interventions.