GRAP-3 in force in Delhi-NCR as air quality turns ‘severe’

GRAP is a framework designed to tackle air pollution in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR). This is done through a system of measures based on the severity of air quality.

Specific actions are to be undertaken under each stage of GRAP, which are decided on the basis of pollution levels. Stage 1 is enforced when the AQI ranges from 201-300. Stage 2 is when it is from 301-400. Stage 3, currently being enforced, is when the AQI is from 401-450. Lastly, Stage 4 is when the AQI goes above 450.