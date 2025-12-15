Air
GRAP-IV explained: Why is Delhi under emergency air pollution measures again?
GRAP-IV is the strictest stage of India’s air-pollution response framework
Delhi is once again choking. Air quality has deteriorated rapidly, emergency restrictions are back in force, and daily life across the city has been disrupted. Construction has stopped, offices are operating with limited staff, and schools are switching modes. Delhi and the National Capital Region are now under GRAP-IV, the strictest stage of India’s air-pollution response framework.