Grey dawn over Delhi

Health experts have sounded a red alert over the current air quality in the national capital. The air in Delhi and the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) is so bad that it threatens life, according to the Hindustan Times.
On the morning of November 21, several areas of the city recorded air quality below the ‘severe’ mark, the newspaper reported.
The situation has deteriorated to the extent that nearly 80 per cent households in Delhi-NCR have had at least one member fall ill due to toxic air in the past month, according to the Hindustan Times report.
Experts told the daily that there is enough evidence to show that the pollution is bad enough to hit life expectancy. Short-term fixes cannot solve the problem which needs a systemic solution.