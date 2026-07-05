Air
Ground-level ozone: The silent pollutant behind India’s breathing crisis
A new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment reveals that ozone pollution is now a year-round problem, posing serious risks to public health, agriculture, and the climate
Ground-level ozone is emerging as one of India's fastest-growing air pollution threats. Unlike PM2.5, this invisible pollutant forms through chemical reactions between emissions from vehicles, industries, and power plants under sunlight. A new analysis by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) reveals that ozone pollution is now a year-round problem, posing serious risks to public health, agriculture, and the climate.