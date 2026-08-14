India on e-wheels: A plan to bring e-mobility-lagging Jammu and Kashmir back on track

Jammu and Kashmir has ranked 34th out of 36 in NITI Aayog’s India Electric Mobility Index 2024, exposing serious gaps in EV adoption, charging infrastructure and innovation.
In response, the UT has drafted an EV policy modeled on Delhi’s, amended its transport subsidy scheme to favour clean-fuel vehicles, and cleared 200 electric buses and an electric water transport project for Srinagar.
Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) performed poorly in the “India Electric Mobility Index 2024” report released by NITI Aayog in August 2025. The Union Territory (UT) ranked 34th out of 36 states and UTs, with a score of only 20. Delhi ranked first with a score of 77.
The report’s rankings were based on progress in the electrification of the transport sector, the readiness of charging facilities, and research and innovation on EVs. J&K lagged significantly on all three parameters, causing its ranking to drop.
If the ranking of the above three parameters is taken into consideration, J&K got 25 points in the progress of electrification of the transport sector, 16 points in the preparation of charging facilities and 13 points in research and innovation on EVs.
The report recommends that J&K needs an electric vehicle (EV) policy for a comprehensive and integrated approach to electric mobility. It also suggests providing incentives such as vehicle scrappage, conversion kits, retrofitting, reserved parking, low-emission zones, and higher subsidies for commercial EVs to promote EV adoption.
The J&K Transport Department is now addressing these issues. While providing information about future plans, department secretary Avny Lavasa told Down to Earth (DTE) that the UT’s EV policy has been finalised. It is modeled after Delhi’s policy. It provides incentives for converting private vehicles to EVs. She added that departmental consultations on the policy are currently underway. “It has been sent to the Finance Department. After this, it will go to the Cabinet for approval. This policy contains many provisions that can accelerate the adoption of EVs,” said Lavasa.
The J&K Transport Subsidy Scheme was notified in 2019. It replaces old buses, matadors, and minibuses. The current scheme does not differentiate between different fuel technologies and provides a uniform subsidy regardless of the environmental benefits of cleaner modes of transportation.
Furthermore, the scheme does not specify a minimum seating capacity for eligible vehicles. There is no annual limit on the number of beneficiaries. The scheme also has several other shortcomings, including its focus on air pollution and clean fuels. It also contains only general provisions regarding the scrapping of old vehicles.
The scheme has been amended to address these shortcomings. According to Lavasa, “We propose that the scheme’s benefits be available only if vehicles are converted to electric. The revised scheme aims to facilitate replacement of older public transport vehicles and promote clean fuel public transport vehicles.”
The amendments align it with the government’s evolving policy priorities and environmental objectives. The proposed amendments recommend limiting subsidy eligibility to clean-fuel passenger transport vehicles, namely CNG, hybrid, and EVs.
Lavasa stated that they are also working on charging infrastructure. She added that 200 electric buses have been approved for J&K under the PM e-Drive scheme. Of these, 100 buses will be allocated to Jammu and 100 to Srinagar. These buses will operate under a gross cost control system. They will be part of the State Transport Corporation’s fleet.
Suhaib Naqshbandi, an architect at Srinagar Smart City Limited, told DTE that work has begun on electric water transport in Srinagar. He says that Smart City had planned to operate jetties on the Jhelum river and the Dal Lake, and tenders had been issued for the same, but the Inland Waterways Authority of India has now taken over the project. According to Naqshbandi, such a system currently exists only in Kochi, Kerala. If it starts in Srinagar, it would be a unique initiative in the direction of electric mobility.