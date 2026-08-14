India on e-wheels: A plan to bring e-mobility-lagging Jammu and Kashmir back on track

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) performed poorly in the “India Electric Mobility Index 2024” report released by NITI Aayog in August 2025. The Union Territory (UT) ranked 34th out of 36 states and UTs, with a score of only 20. Delhi ranked first with a score of 77.

The report’s rankings were based on progress in the electrification of the transport sector, the readiness of charging facilities, and research and innovation on EVs. J&K lagged significantly on all three parameters, causing its ranking to drop.

If the ranking of the above three parameters is taken into consideration, J&K got 25 points in the progress of electrification of the transport sector, 16 points in the preparation of charging facilities and 13 points in research and innovation on EVs.

The report recommends that J&K needs an electric vehicle (EV) policy for a comprehensive and integrated approach to electric mobility. It also suggests providing incentives such as vehicle scrappage, conversion kits, retrofitting, reserved parking, low-emission zones, and higher subsidies for commercial EVs to promote EV adoption.

EV policy ready

The J&K Transport Department is now addressing these issues. While providing information about future plans, department secretary Avny Lavasa told Down to Earth (DTE) that the UT’s EV policy has been finalised. It is modeled after Delhi’s policy. It provides incentives for converting private vehicles to EVs. She added that departmental consultations on the policy are currently underway. “It has been sent to the Finance Department. After this, it will go to the Cabinet for approval. This policy contains many provisions that can accelerate the adoption of EVs,” said Lavasa.

Amendment in transport subsidy scheme

The J&K Transport Subsidy Scheme was notified in 2019. It replaces old buses, matadors, and minibuses. The current scheme does not differentiate between different fuel technologies and provides a uniform subsidy regardless of the environmental benefits of cleaner modes of transportation.

Furthermore, the scheme does not specify a minimum seating capacity for eligible vehicles. There is no annual limit on the number of beneficiaries. The scheme also has several other shortcomings, including its focus on air pollution and clean fuels. It also contains only general provisions regarding the scrapping of old vehicles.