India on e-wheels: Air pollution is rising in the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir mainly due to the transport sector, say experts

Increase in respiratory diseases

Firdous Manzoor, a long-time respiratory specialist at the CD (Chest Diseases) Hospital in Dalgate, Srinagar, and currently serving at the Government Hospital in Gausia, told Down To Earth (DTE) that earlier, burning of biomass was the biggest cause of pollution. Currently though, the use of petrochemicals is contributing the most to it.

He added that as air pollution has increased, so has the number of respiratory patients in hospital outpatient departments. CD Hospital data shows that 18,672 people visited the emergency department in 2017-18, which increased to 32,133 in 2023-24. Similarly, the number of patients in the IPD (In-Patients Department) increased from 4,315 to 7,480 during this period. Experts also attribute this increase to air pollution.

According to Manzoor, the increasing number of vehicles on the roads are responsible for pollutants being inhaled by people and even reaching the bloodstream. “In the 1990s, there were only 2-3 cars in our neighbourhood, whereas now every household has 2-3 vehicles. Diesel vehicles are the most common among the increased vehicular traffic, which is a major source of pollution,” said Manzoor.

20,000 vehicles registered every month

A review of vehicle registration data with the Jammu and Kashmir Transport Department reveals that 2,664,696 vehicles have been registered so far. The growth rate of registered vehicles in 2025 was 6.07 per cent. Jammu City has the largest share of registered vehicles, (8.8 lakh or 0.88 million). At second place is Srinagar, with 4.10 lakh or 0.410 million vehicles registered.

According to the Vehicle Dashboard, more than 1.4 lakh or 0.14 million vehicles have been registered so far in 2026. In 2025, 1.79 lakh or 0.179 million vehicles were registered in Jammu and Kashmir, followed by 1.71 lakh (0.171 million) in 2023 and 1.62 lakh (0.162 million) in 2022. According to the data, the number of vehicles on the roads in Jammu and Kashmir is increasing by approximately 20,000 every month.

Fossil fuel vehicles account for the largest share of these vehicles. For example, of the 140,000 vehicles registered in 2026, more than 107,000 were petrol-powered, while around 20,000 were diesel-powered. Electric vehicles, meanwhile, numbered only 10,396. Three-wheelers (autos) constituted the largest share of these vehicles.