India on e-wheels: Assam’s EV growth is outpacing its policy support and charging network

Tasem Ali starts his day in Guwahati with his Bajaj GoGo electric autorickshaw, taking rides through Uber, Ola and Rapido. He switched to an electric vehicle about a year ago. Ali says he is happier owning his own vehicle, which is also easier to drive than the diesel-run Tata Magic he previously operated as a paid employee.

“The main attraction is the cost-effectiveness of the e-autorickshaw,” he told Down To Earth (DTE). “With a full charge, I can continue my trips till noon, covering almost 100 kilometres. I can also charge my vehicle at home, and the cost is much lower than fossil fuel.”

But the monthly instalments remain a heavy burden for drivers like Ali, who cannot afford a large down payment on an electric three-wheeler that costs about Rs 4 lakh.

Ali is far from alone. Across Assam, many drivers are switching to electric autorickshaws despite the financial risks. The trend is not limited to cities. Rural areas are already crowded with e-rickshaws, locally known as tomtoms or pilpilis, while electric autorickshaws made by Bajaj, TVS and Mahindra are steadily expanding their presence.

This shift helped make Assam the state with the second-highest share of EV registrations in the last financial year. E-rickshaws account for more than half of Assam’s total registered EVs.

For drivers like Ali, the reason for switching is straightforward: EVs offer a chance to earn more than petrol- or diesel-run vehicles, even with the risk of debt and battery-replacement costs.