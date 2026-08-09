India on e-wheels: Electric autos constitute lion’s share of e-transport in Srinagar; e-buses also popular

While electric vehicles (EVs) have gained momentum in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir over the past three to four years, their adoption is currently limited to electric buses, e-rickshaws, and three-wheelers (autos). Electric cars are barely visible on the roads. The uptake of battery-operated two-wheelers is also slow, Down To Earth (DTE) has found.

According to transport department data, more than 44,000 EVs have been registered since 2023. A total of 9,482 EVs have been registered in Jammu and Kashmir up to July 2026, with autos accounting for the highest number at 6,186.

In other words, autos account for a 65 per cent share of the registered vehicles. Similarly, of the 11,289 vehicles registered in 2025, the number of autos was 7,970, while in 2024, there were 6,636 autos out of 13,210 registered vehicles. However, passenger e-rickshaws accounted for the largest share of total registered vehicles in 2023. Of a total 9,750 registered vehicles that year, 5,033 were e-rickshaws. Since 2023, e-rickshaw registrations have steadily declined, whereas the number of three-wheelers has continued to rise.

Syed Mushtaq, general manager at Paris Automobile in the Kashmir Valley’s largest city of Srinagar, also attributes the sales of three-wheeler autos to the Rs 30,000 subsidy. This subsidy though has been discontinued since April 2026. Paris Automobile has been selling electric autos for the past three years. The showroom sold 342 three-wheelers in 2023-24, 556 in 2024-25, and 892 in 2025-26. From April to July 2026, 281 three-wheelers have been sold.