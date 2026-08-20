India on e-wheels: Electric two-wheelers leading e-mobility boom in Tamil Nadu, data shows

Electric two-wheelers are transforming daily life in Tamil Nadu, as seen in Chennai where a schoolgirl studies comfortably on her mother’s silent e-scooter despite the heat.
Official data shows electric two-wheelers make up over 83% of 1,74,477 vehicle registrations in 2025, with more than 1,16,461 sold by June 2026, underscoring their dominance in the state’s e-mobility boom.
It is quarter to one in the afternoon at the Alwarpeth signal in Chennai. Ruby (name changed), a Class 7 student, sits comfortably on the back of her mother’s scooter, engrossed in reading her course book. This scene would have been understandable if it were from a cooler region, but the temperature here is 37 degrees Celsius, and on top of that, in the humid weather, Ruby’s ease in reading her book prompted Down To Earth (DTE) to ask her how she was able to find comfort in this noise and humid heat. She promptly replied, “My mother’s scooter is now electric, and because of this, it neither makes any noise nor vibrates, so I can study comfortably.”
When asked if the situation was similar in the past, her mother replied, “No, we used to have a petrol scooter, but I never saw her reading comfortably.” Ruby’s circumstances indicate the rapid rise in popularity of electric two-wheelers in the state.
A look at official data shows that the total vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu in 2025 was 1,74,477. Of this, the share of electric two-wheelers alone was more than 83 per cent.
Meanwhile, more than 116,461 electric two-wheelers have been sold in the state by June 2026. Chennai-based automobile expert Ajay Nahar explains that Tamil Nadu has seen a rapid increase in EV registrations over the past three years.
Total vehicle registrations in the state were projected to increase from 90,305 in 2023 to 1,33,710 in 2024 and 1,74,477 in 2025. This reflects strong year-on-year growth rate in Tamil Nadu. According to data tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 19, 2026, urban and industrial districts like Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur and Salem were expected to contribute significantly to the total registrations in the state between 2023 and 2025, driving the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).
Nahar says electric two-wheelers continue to dominate the market in the state, accounting for a significant portion of registered vehicles across Tamil Nadu. Registrations in Chennai were projected to increase from 13,630 in 2023 to 15,395 in 2025, while in Coimbatore they were expected to nearly double, from 7,737 to 14,265.
Tiruppur also saw a significant increase from 5,530 to 12,230 during the same period. Smaller districts like Dindigul, Theni, and Tenkasi also saw steady growth. Electric car sales are also seeing a steady increase, especially in urban areas. Electric car registrations in Chennai increased from 1,943 in 2023 to 6,307 in 2025.
Coimbatore and Chengalpattu also saw strong growth, with the number of vehicles more than doubling in three years. However, they still lag far behind two-wheelers in terms of total numbers.
The steady increase in registrations of all EV categories in the state indicates that the shift towards electric mobility is gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu, with two-wheelers leading the way and other segments gradually following.
Tamil Nadu is now becoming a major investment hub for the automobile and electric vehicle sectors in the country. According to the state’s Ministry of Industry, investments worth Rs 12.16 lakh crore have been received in Tamil Nadu since 2021. Approximately 80 per cent of these MoUs have been implemented in various phases. This is significantly strengthening the auto manufacturing and EV ecosystem. According to the ministry, EVs, renewable energy, and green mobility are the industries of the future in Tamil Nadu. Policy support has also been provided for this. Several new schemes have also been launched to promote battery pack, charging infrastructure, and EV component manufacturing.
As soon as you step outside Kamaraj International Airport in Chennai, it’s clear that EVs are a significant presence in the state. Passengers can’t get a taxi right away. They instead have to travel half a kilometer on an electric shuttle to get one. D Ramesh, who manages the shuttle, told DTE that this will at least save passengers from the fumes immediately after leaving the airport. It is worth noting that in the case of electric three-wheelers, Chennai saw a nearly doubled number of vehicles registered in 2023, reaching 2,414 in 2025. Similar growth patterns are being observed in other cities across the state.
According to the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries, the total number of EV charging stations in Tamil Nadu is 1,780, including both public and private stations. Meanwhile, the state government has set a target of installing 20,000 public charging stations by 2031 to promote green mobility. Tamil Nadu has only one public charging station for 316 registered EVs. This is far above the standard of six to 30 vehicles per charger, according to a report on public charging infrastructure prepared by Guidance Tamil Nadu and the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP). The report states that neighbouring Karnataka has the lowest number of EVs per charger, with 81 vehicles per charging point, while Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of EVs per charging point, with 510.
The report warns that despite Tamil Nadu’s initial efforts towards electric mobility, a lack of chargers is slowing the adoption of EVs. As of August 2025, the state had 447,469 registered EVs, but only 1,413 public charging stations. The report states, “Setting up electric vehicle charging infrastructure is complex because multiple agencies are involved. Guidelines to simplify who will do what and how are the right way forward. Very few states have such guidelines to guide all stakeholders.”