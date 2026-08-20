India on e-wheels: Electric two-wheelers leading e-mobility boom in Tamil Nadu, data shows

It is quarter to one in the afternoon at the Alwarpeth signal in Chennai. Ruby (name changed), a Class 7 student, sits comfortably on the back of her mother’s scooter, engrossed in reading her course book. This scene would have been understandable if it were from a cooler region, but the temperature here is 37 degrees Celsius, and on top of that, in the humid weather, Ruby’s ease in reading her book prompted Down To Earth (DTE) to ask her how she was able to find comfort in this noise and humid heat. She promptly replied, “My mother’s scooter is now electric, and because of this, it neither makes any noise nor vibrates, so I can study comfortably.”

When asked if the situation was similar in the past, her mother replied, “No, we used to have a petrol scooter, but I never saw her reading comfortably.” Ruby’s circumstances indicate the rapid rise in popularity of electric two-wheelers in the state.

A look at official data shows that the total vehicle registration in Tamil Nadu in 2025 was 1,74,477. Of this, the share of electric two-wheelers alone was more than 83 per cent.

Meanwhile, more than 116,461 electric two-wheelers have been sold in the state by June 2026. Chennai-based automobile expert Ajay Nahar explains that Tamil Nadu has seen a rapid increase in EV registrations over the past three years.

Total vehicle registrations in the state were projected to increase from 90,305 in 2023 to 1,33,710 in 2024 and 1,74,477 in 2025. This reflects strong year-on-year growth rate in Tamil Nadu. According to data tabled in the Lok Sabha on March 19, 2026, urban and industrial districts like Chennai, Coimbatore, Chengalpattu, Tiruppur and Salem were expected to contribute significantly to the total registrations in the state between 2023 and 2025, driving the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).

Nahar says electric two-wheelers continue to dominate the market in the state, accounting for a significant portion of registered vehicles across Tamil Nadu. Registrations in Chennai were projected to increase from 13,630 in 2023 to 15,395 in 2025, while in Coimbatore they were expected to nearly double, from 7,737 to 14,265.

Tiruppur also saw a significant increase from 5,530 to 12,230 during the same period. Smaller districts like Dindigul, Theni, and Tenkasi also saw steady growth. Electric car sales are also seeing a steady increase, especially in urban areas. Electric car registrations in Chennai increased from 1,943 in 2023 to 6,307 in 2025.

Coimbatore and Chengalpattu also saw strong growth, with the number of vehicles more than doubling in three years. However, they still lag far behind two-wheelers in terms of total numbers.

The steady increase in registrations of all EV categories in the state indicates that the shift towards electric mobility is gaining momentum in Tamil Nadu, with two-wheelers leading the way and other segments gradually following.