India on e-wheels: Electrification of vehicles can prevent 1.7 million premature deaths in country

Eliminating tailpipe emissions entirely could prevent 1.7 million premature deaths in India by 2050, according to a new assessment by the International Council on Clean Transportation, a non-profit research organisation.

The study, Health benefits of zero-emission transport through 2050, estimates the health gains India could make if it shifts fully to zero-emission transport by 2050. If India completely electrifies its transport, such a transition could sharply reduce deaths and illness linked to road transport pollution.

Pollution from road transport has emerged as a major public health concern in India. The study said it was linked to one premature death every six minutes and one new childhood asthma case every 34 minutes in 2024. India accounts for an estimated 13 per cent of global premature deaths attributable to road transport emissions, according to the assessment.

National Capital Region bears high burden

The health burden of air pollution from road transport varies widely across India. “The National Capital Region (NCR) accounts for nearly a quarter of India's roadtransport-attributable childhood asthma cases, while housing only about 5 per cent of the population. These are children exposed to traffic pollution during their daily routines,” said Linghzi Jin, senior researcher for ICCT, and co-author of the study.

Within the NCR, Delhi accounted for 2,800 premature deaths and 1,500 new paediatric asthma cases attributable to road transport pollution in 2024, according to ICCT. In heavily polluted parts of the NCR, road transport alone exceeds the WHO annual NO₂ guideline of 10 micrograms per cubic metre for all sources combined, according to the assessment.

“Accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles in these high-exposure regions is one of the most direct ways to protect public health," he said.

Heavy vehicles drive emissions

The ICCT assessment has flagged pollution from heavy vehicles. This is because “in 2024 heavy-duty vehicles accounted for 79 per cent of tailpipe NOx emissions and 64 per cent of tailpipe PM₂.₅ emissions from road transport in India.”

In the pathway to zero-emission in transport, ICCT has recommended a fast transition to electric trucks and buses. Moorthy Nair, a researcher with ICCT, said, “Road transport remains a major contributor to India's air pollution-related health burden. Delivering meaningful impact requires both accelerating the adoption of low- and zero-emission vehicles and phasing out older, high-emitting vehicles through regulatory measures.”

Reiterates Amit Bhatt, the India Managing Director of ICCT, “Vehicles on the road can emit significantly more pollution under real-world operation than what is measured under laboratory testing. The only way to eliminate tailpipe emissions entirely is through electrification. Accelerating the transition to zero-emission vehicles is critical to reducing transport-related air pollution and preventing associated health impacts.”