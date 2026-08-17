India on e-wheels: Gujarat ranks 16th in Electric Mobility Index as EVs make up 1.36% of vehicle fleet

EV registrations rise and index ranking

Gujarat has seen an increase in electric vehicle registrations in recent years. According to VAHAN data, 75,758 electric vehicles were registered in the 2024-25 financial year. This increased to 86,281 in 2025-26, a rise of about 14 per cent in one year.

In the current financial year, 2026-27, 75,970 electric vehicles had already been registered as of August 15. This means that in just four and a half months, registrations had reached about 88 per cent of the previous financial year’s total.

Despite this increase, Gujarat continues to lag behind several other states on broader electric mobility indicators. In the first India Electric Mobility Index 2024 report, released by central apex think tank NITI Aayog in August 2025, Gujarat ranked 16th, with a score of 42.

According to the report, the state’s Transport Electrification Progress score was 39, its Charging Infrastructure Readiness score was 44 and its EV Research and Innovation Status score was 46.

The report shows a mixed picture. Gujarat performs well on government initiatives and consumer incentives, but its private EV adoption score is only 5. This points to a gap between policy support and actual consumer uptake.

A similar contradiction is visible in charging infrastructure. Gujarat’s overall charging infrastructure readiness score was 44. The state scored 100 on public charging infrastructure and capital subsidy indicators, but its EV-to-charger ratio score was 24, and its charging infrastructure development planning score was 33.

This suggests that the challenge is not only to build charging stations, but also to create an adequate and strategically distributed charging network for a growing EV fleet. No later India Electric Mobility Index report has been released by NITI Aayog since the August 2025 report.