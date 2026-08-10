India on e-Wheels: Himachal’s EV push turns to tourists as it builds charging corridors through the hills

Bringing hotels on board

Alongside highway corridors, the state’s other major push has been to persuade hotels to install their own charging points.

Unlike the oil marketing company and public-private partnership routes, which involve government tenders and central subsidies, this effort has largely relied on direct engagement and persuasion, because there is no subsidy available for private hotels to install charging infrastructure.

Convincing hoteliers to invest in charging infrastructure took sustained effort. Between 2024 and 2025, the transport and tourism departments, along with ICLEI, held nine workshops with the hospitality sector, making the business case directly to hotel owners.

“We showed them data from neighbouring states, how electric cars are increasing there, and told them that it would be beneficial only when the customer sees it while booking the hotel,” Parmar said. Today, more than 66 hotels in Himachal Pradesh, including more than 20 in Shimla, have EV charging stations.

At Hotel Snow Valley in Shimla, the trend is already showing up in numbers. The hotel’s charging point, installed six to seven months ago, now sees eight to 10 cars plugged in on an average day. “People are shifting to electric vehicles, and when tourists are travelling for a trip, they look for electric chargers,” said Prateek Jamwal, reservation manager at the hotel.

“Around 70 per cent of tourists in Shimla in a year come from Chandigarh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi, the states where EV ownership is rising fast. When tourists search for hotels, they will of course give preference to our hotel if a charger is available.” The hotel does not turn away travellers staying elsewhere either, he added. “Ultimately, it is giving a boost to Himachal’s tourism,” Jamwal said.

At The Oberoi Cecil hotel in Shimla, chief engineer Rohit Kumar said the hotel has seen a clear trend: charging access has improved and more tourists with electric cars are arriving. The hotel has two 30kW chargers, with two guns, open to any traveller, not just guests staying there.

The hotel does not formally track how many cars use its chargers, but Kumar gave a rough estimate. The previous day, the chargers had drawn 72 units of electricity, enough for about two cars, while consumption rises to around 300 units during the peak tourist season. Averaged across the year since the chargers were installed in 2024, he estimated that three to four cars charge there on a typical day.

However, not every hotel in Shimla can offer this facility. One of the main problems for many hotels in the city is limited parking space. Setting up a charging station requires dedicated parking, which both Snow Valley and Cecil have, but many of the city’s more centrally located properties do not.

Another challenge in the hotel-led charging push is power outages. During outages, many hotels fall back on diesel generator sets, which momentarily undercuts the purpose of offering cleaner charging. Hotel executives, however, said this is not a frequent concern and is usually confined to a few winter days.

Tourism over residents: the state’s charging logic

With a population of roughly 8 million, Himachal Pradesh’s own vehicle market offers limited room for EV demand to grow organically, officials said. Of the 716,097 cars registered in the state, only 3,120 are pure electric or battery-operated vehicles, less than 0.4 per cent, according to data from the government’s Vahan dashboard.

Two-wheelers, which typically lead EV adoption in other Indian states, have found little traction in Himachal Pradesh. Just 1.2 per cent of scooters registered in the 2025 calendar year were electric, compared with 2.1 per cent of cars registered during the same period. “Acquisition of two-wheelers is less compared to cars as they are less suitable for our terrain,” said Neeraj Kumar, director of the state transport department.

“They remain more popular in the lower plains, in districts like Una and Kangra. In the mountainous regions, every third Himachali has an economical car, and EVs are largely a second-car preference. So our main focus is on tourists.”

Second-car ownership, in other words, is emerging as the more common entry point for private EVs in the state, making the transient tourist market a larger, faster-moving opportunity than resident demand alone.

Rural connectivity an emerging challenge

An electric transition approach built only around dense urban centres, however, risks leaving out much of Himachal Pradesh’s geography, where reliable electricity supply and road connectivity are already inconsistent, even before charging infrastructure is added.

To address this, the transport department has proposed 178 charging sites under the PM E-Drive scheme at government-owned locations such as rest houses, circuit houses, hospitals and colleges. More than 50 of these are in rural areas.

Officials chose these sites partly because they already have backup power infrastructure, in the form of diesel generator sets, though the department says it is now working to shift these to solar power so that the transition is not undermined by fossil fuel-based backup.

Every site under this plan is required to remain open to the public 24 hours a day. “This will give confidence to the general public that if they think of buying an electric car, they can buy one,” Kumar said. He added that the broader trend, despite the constraints, is encouraging. “There are definitely encouraging signs of e-mobility. Vehicle acquisition rate is also increasing, so in that component, electric vehicles are increasing,” he said.

Kumar described the state’s approach as working through what was initially a chicken-and-egg problem. “EV should come first, or charging should; now we are focusing on charging infrastructure. It’s not a perfect system yet, but we are working on that,” he said.

Even as hotels and highways get electrified, one part of Himachal’s tourist traffic remains largely outside the state’s control: commercial vehicles that bring tourists from other states. “Most taxis ferrying tourists into Himachal are registered elsewhere, and the capital cost of converting them to electric isn’t a call the state can make on its own,” Kumar said.

“One policy challenge is how we can reduce the capital cost, but that has to be done by the states where these commercial vehicles are registered,” he added.

Delhi has made a start on this, under its new EV policy, under which ride aggregators will have to adopt EVs in their newly onboarded fleets, and we hope other states do too.