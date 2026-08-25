India on e-wheels: Kanpur leads in PM e-Drive scheme, but charging gaps and permit concerns remain

Kanpur is among the few cities in Uttar Pradesh for which city-specific scientific studies on vehicular emissions are available.

According to a 2022 source apportionment study conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur for the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board, vehicles contribute about 20 per cent of PM2.5 emissions in the city, after road dust. Vehicles alone contribute about 85 per cent of nitrogen oxide emissions.

The Central Pollution Control Board’s average air quality index analysis for 2021 to 2023 showed a 19 per cent reduction in air pollution in the city.

Kanpur is also among the cities selected under the Smart Cities Mission. But its roads remain congested, with e-rickshaws and electric three-wheelers now forming a visible part of the city’s transport system. Electric two-wheelers are also gradually becoming more popular.

Fuel savings

For some users, the shift to electric vehicles has already made a difference.

Mohit Savita, a resident of Sanigwan in Kanpur, said his grocery delivery business has benefited since he bought an electric scooter.

He said he saves about Rs 200 a day on fuel. A four-hour charge gives him a range of 70 km to 80 km, and he charges the scooter at home.

But Savita said dedicated public charging facilities were still lacking.

Private operators selling electric scooters and two-wheelers in Kanpur have charging stations for their own vehicles, but public access charging points remain limited. A private charging station recently opened near the City Club and is available for public use.

Sunil Maurya, who was charging a freight rickshaw there, said the city needed more such facilities.

He said informal charging points often charge high rates, with e-rickshaw drivers paying Rs 70 to Rs 80 per hour.

PM e-Drive sites

According to the compliance document of a chief ministerial review meeting held in Lucknow on May 27, 2026, both Kanpur Nagar and Kanpur Dehat districts have been included in the first phase of the PM e-Drive scheme.

But there is a sharp difference in allocation between the two districts.

Kanpur Nagar has 12 approved charging sites. Of these, four are in Category A, which refers to government or central premises, and eight are in Category B, which includes government-controlled high-traffic sites such as railway stations and bus terminals.

By contrast, Kanpur Dehat has only two approved sites, both in Category A. This makes it one of the districts with the lowest share of the 238 approved charging sites across Uttar Pradesh.

Groundwork on the approved sites is still pending.

E-bus fleet, CNG uncertainity

Kanpur’s electric bus depot currently has 100 buses. Fares range from Rs 10 for 3 km to Rs 45 for up to 28 km.

A person at the depot said three buses caught fire while charging two years ago. Only two of those buses have been replaced so far.

The promotion of electric vehicles has also raised concerns among CNG auto drivers in Kanpur.

Santosh Dubey, president of the CNG Driver Association, said the rapid growth of electric rickshaws and three-wheelers had created a livelihood crisis for drivers of older CNG Vikram shared autos.

He said the number of CNG Vikram three-wheelers had fallen from about 3,300 to fewer than 1,500.

Dubey said the decline was linked to the scrapping of permits, which he said were previously valued at about Rs 4 lakh.

He added that vehicles that once cost about Rs 7 lakh now fetch less than Rs 1 lakh in the resale market, leaving many drivers without enough money to switch to electric vehicles.

Near the Sanjeevnagar e-bus depot, several e-rickshaw drivers said they either charge batteries at home or use informal charging points.

Need for regulation

Regional transport officer Pandey said CNG is a cleaner fuel, but India depends on imports for its supply. He said the government is encouraging electric vehicles because electricity generation is gradually shifting towards renewable sources.

Integrating electric mobility with renewable energy would be a forward-looking policy, he said. But officials and drivers say the growth of e-rickshaws and electric three-wheelers also needs clearer regulation.

A city-wide survey is needed to assess how many such vehicles can realistically operate on Kanpur’s roads, Pandey said. He added that a permit system, or provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act, would be needed to regulate their use.