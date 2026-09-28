India on e-wheels: Kerala is electrifying its vehicles. But is it actually cleaning up transport?

On Kerala’s busy roads, a transition is visible. Electric scooters slip between buses and autorickshaws; electric cars wait beside petrol hatchbacks and battery-powered three-wheelers are increasingly common. Charging stations are appearing along highways and urban centres.

For a state that began discussing electric mobility nearly a decade ago, this is no longer a promise. It is happening on the streets.

But Kerala is adding vehicles faster than it is replacing them.

In 2025, the state registered 8,78,863 new vehicles, 12.8 per cent more than the previous year. Of these, 1,06,993 were electric vehicles (EVS), giving EVs a 12.1 per cent share of new registrations. EV registrations rose 28.5 per cent. Yet vehicles with valid registrations have crossed 1.88 crores (18.8 million). Two-wheelers accounted for 5.72 lakh (0.572 million) new registrations, while 2,36,435 cars were added.

This is the central contradiction in Kerala’s electric mobility transition. The state is getting people to buy cleaner vehicles while adding vehicles fast enough to dilute the environmental benefits.

“The transition to electric mobility has to be seen as part of a larger transport transition,” says Sreedhar Radhakrishnan, member of the Kerala State Planning Board. “Otherwise, we may simply replace one type of vehicle with another without addressing congestion, road space and our dependence on private transport.”

A state that looks cleaner than it is

Kerala does not have the extreme particulate pollution associated with some northern Indian cities. Its monsoon and vegetation can create an impression of clean air, but that picture becomes less convincing in densely populated cities and industrial belts.

Pollution comes from industrial emissions, road and construction dust, transport, shipping and waste burning. Kochi’s air, for instance, is influenced by traffic, industries, construction and shipping. Eloor has a long history of industrial pollution concerns. Traffic pollution is particularly difficult to escape because it is produced along roads used by pedestrians, schoolchildren, workers and residents.

Vehicle pollution is also not confined to exhaust pipes. Tyres wear down, brakes release particles and vehicles resuspend road dust. Electric vehicles remove tailpipe emissions, but they do not eliminate these other sources.

More vehicles, cleaner engines

An EV produces no tailpipe emissions while operating. An electric scooter replacing a petrol scooter removes exhaust pollution from the street. An electric bus can eliminate emissions from a vehicle that travels for long hours and carries dozens of passengers.

But an EV does not eliminate traffic.

If 100 petrol cars are replaced by 100 electric cars, exhaust pollution falls, but 100 cars still occupy road and parking space. Congestion remains. If those people travel in two electric buses, the environmental benefits can be much greater.

That is why the key question for Kerala is not whether it should go electric, but what it should electrify first. The answer could determine whether the EV transition becomes a genuine environmental intervention or simply changes the technology powering an increasingly motorised society.

The scooter is winning the race

The fastest part of Kerala’s electric transition is among two-wheelers. An electric scooter needs a relatively small battery, meets many daily travel needs and can usually be charged at home. Lower running costs make the economics attractive.

The calculation is harder for buses and high-mileage commercial vehicles. A bus may operate almost continuously, requiring a large battery, expensive charging infrastructure and careful route planning. Its upfront cost is higher than that of a diesel bus.

For a public transport corporation under financial pressure, that initial investment can be difficult even when lifetime economics are attractive. Kerala’s transition is therefore increasingly consumer-led rather than public-transport-led.

Kerala’s 2019 Electric Vehicle Policy sought to promote EV adoption, charging infrastructure, manufacturing and research. It envisaged one million EVs by 2022, proposed consumer incentives, an e-mobility promotion fund and support for electric autorickshaws and emphasised converting KSRTC services to electric buses.

The target was not achieved. But more than 0.1 million EVs were registered in Kerala in 2025 alone. The question now is whether the next stage can be made more deliberate.

CNG is cleaner, but not the destination

Kerala has also explored compressed natural gas as a cleaner alternative to petrol and diesel. CNG can reduce several conventional tailpipe pollutants and has a role where electrification is technically or financially difficult.

But it remains an internal-combustion technology and does not address increasing motorisation. If one million petrol and diesel vehicles are replaced by cleaner-fuel vehicles but another million are added, some environmental gains are absorbed by the expanding fleet and additional kilometres travelled.

The same principle applies to electric mobility. Replacing every petrol and diesel vehicle with an electric equivalent would reduce tailpipe pollution, but would not create a low-traffic, low-emission city.

The energy behind the EV

There is another question Kerala cannot avoid: where will the electricity come from? EVs shift energy consumption from petroleum to the electricity system. The environmental benefits become stronger when electricity increasingly comes from renewable sources.

“If electric mobility expands without simultaneously planning for the additional electricity demand, the pressure is simply shifted from the transport sector to the power sector,” says energy researcher Priya Pillai.