India on e-wheels: Kerala’s electric future may not always travel on four wheels. Some of it is already moving quietly across the water

Nearly a decade after ‘Aditya’, India’s first solar-powered passenger ferry, entered service, Kerala is trying to turn solar and electric propulsion from an experiment into an important part of its public water transport system.

The State Water Transport Department is expanding solar-powered vessels, while newer boats are being built for passenger services and larger electric vessels are being planned to carry cars and trucks.

At a time when electric mobility is usually discussed through scooters, cars and buses, Kerala’s backwaters offer another possibility. Some of the most suitable vehicles for electrification may not be on roads at all.

The story began on January 12, 2017, when Aditya was inaugurated between Vaikom and Thavanakkadavu. The 20-metre solar-electric catamaran has 78 solar panels and two 20-kilowatt electric motors. Its lithium-ion battery originally had a storage capacity of 50 kWh. Designed for 75 passengers, it normally travels at about 5.5 knots and takes around 15 minutes to cover the 2.5-kilometre crossing.

Its significance was not simply that it ran on solar power. It was put into regular public service.

Electric mobility is often introduced through prototypes and pilot projects. Aditya had to carry ordinary passengers every day, follow a timetable and withstand the practical demands of public transport. And it did.

Within its first year, the ferry was reported to have saved around Rs 20 lakh in fuel costs compared with conventional diesel operation. It also demonstrated another advantage: silence. There is no diesel engine roaring behind passengers and much less vibration. The sound of water replaces mechanical noise. But the most important thing happened after the novelty disappeared. It kept working.

From one boat to a fleet

Kerala has now moved beyond a single celebrated solar ferry. The State Water Transport Department has been working towards a much larger conversion of its fleet to solar-electric propulsion. Plans have indicated an ambition to make solar-powered vessels account for about half of the fleet, with several boats under construction or at different stages of development.

In July 2026, six new solar-powered passenger boats were reported to be nearing induction. Four can carry 30 passengers and two can carry 75. They are intended for deployment in Alappuzha and Ernakulam, including routes and tourism services around Lake Vembanad.

N Prashant, former secretary of Kerala’s inland water transport department, sees the experiment as more than a technological shift. “Kerala has set another model. It is a rare achievement,” he told Down To Earth (DTE), referring to the state’s effort to move solar-electric vessels from a pioneering experiment towards a wider public transport system.

Once a transport department begins replacing conventional vessels systematically, it must address charging, battery maintenance, crew training, route planning and operating economics. That is when electric mobility stops being merely a technology story and becomes a question of how public transport is planned and operated.

Kerala’s waterways offer some advantages that its roads do not. A ferry usually operates on a fixed route. Its starting and ending points are known, the distance is predictable and its timetable is largely fixed. Its energy requirements can therefore be planned more precisely than those of many road vehicles.