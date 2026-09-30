India on e-wheels: Kerala’s electric future may not always travel on four wheels. Some of it is already moving quietly across the water

Nearly a decade after ‘Aditya’, India’s first solar-powered passenger ferry, entered service, Kerala is trying to turn solar and electric propulsion from an experiment into an important part of its public water transport system.
The State Water Transport Department is expanding solar-powered vessels, while newer boats are being built for passenger services and larger electric vessels are being planned to carry cars and trucks.
At a time when electric mobility is usually discussed through scooters, cars and buses, Kerala’s backwaters offer another possibility. Some of the most suitable vehicles for electrification may not be on roads at all.
The story began on January 12, 2017, when Aditya was inaugurated between Vaikom and Thavanakkadavu. The 20-metre solar-electric catamaran has 78 solar panels and two 20-kilowatt electric motors. Its lithium-ion battery originally had a storage capacity of 50 kWh. Designed for 75 passengers, it normally travels at about 5.5 knots and takes around 15 minutes to cover the 2.5-kilometre crossing.
Its significance was not simply that it ran on solar power. It was put into regular public service.
Electric mobility is often introduced through prototypes and pilot projects. Aditya had to carry ordinary passengers every day, follow a timetable and withstand the practical demands of public transport. And it did.
Within its first year, the ferry was reported to have saved around Rs 20 lakh in fuel costs compared with conventional diesel operation. It also demonstrated another advantage: silence. There is no diesel engine roaring behind passengers and much less vibration. The sound of water replaces mechanical noise. But the most important thing happened after the novelty disappeared. It kept working.
Kerala has now moved beyond a single celebrated solar ferry. The State Water Transport Department has been working towards a much larger conversion of its fleet to solar-electric propulsion. Plans have indicated an ambition to make solar-powered vessels account for about half of the fleet, with several boats under construction or at different stages of development.
In July 2026, six new solar-powered passenger boats were reported to be nearing induction. Four can carry 30 passengers and two can carry 75. They are intended for deployment in Alappuzha and Ernakulam, including routes and tourism services around Lake Vembanad.
N Prashant, former secretary of Kerala’s inland water transport department, sees the experiment as more than a technological shift. “Kerala has set another model. It is a rare achievement,” he told Down To Earth (DTE), referring to the state’s effort to move solar-electric vessels from a pioneering experiment towards a wider public transport system.
Once a transport department begins replacing conventional vessels systematically, it must address charging, battery maintenance, crew training, route planning and operating economics. That is when electric mobility stops being merely a technology story and becomes a question of how public transport is planned and operated.
Kerala’s waterways offer some advantages that its roads do not. A ferry usually operates on a fixed route. Its starting and ending points are known, the distance is predictable and its timetable is largely fixed. Its energy requirements can therefore be planned more precisely than those of many road vehicles.
The transformation is particularly visible at Vaikom. The original Aditya was followed by additional solar-electric ferries. The ambition is to make the Vaikom boat station a completely solar-electric public ferry hub, with shore-based solar generation supporting the vessels.
The next phase is no longer confined to passenger ferries. In March 2026, Kochi-based Navalt, the company behind Aditya, announced that it was building two 100-tonne roll-on/roll-off vessels for the State Water Transport Department. Each is designed to carry either four 40-foot container trucks or about 30 cars. The vessels are expected to be delivered in 2026.
Moving cars and trucks by electric vessels introduces the possibility of shifting part of Kerala’s freight and vehicle movement away from roads.
The state’s highways are increasingly congested. Road widening is expensive and environmentally contentious, while major projects take years. Kerala already has an extensive inland-waterway network.
If electric Ro-Ro vessels can move vehicles and goods efficiently, they could provide low-emission transport that complements road infrastructure rather than adding more capacity to it.
Kerala’s experiment is not simply about buying electric vessels. Kochi-based Navalt has emerged as a significant manufacturer of solar-electric boats. The company says it has built around 80 vessels deployed across 11 states and exported boats to Canada, Israel, Maldives and Seychelles.
This creates a convergence of environmental and industrial policy. Kerala is using electric boats while helping create a market for technology designed and manufactured locally. If the technology proves commercially viable, the experience could have relevance for other parts of India and countries with similar waterways.
For thousands of Kerala’s water commuters, ferries are not tourist attractions. They are buses on water. Students, workers, traders and residents use them to reach markets, hospitals, offices and schools. For many island and backwater communities, a ferry is essential daily infrastructure.
When that ferry becomes electric, the benefit is experienced as a quieter, cleaner journey. There is no exhaust plume over the terminal, less engine noise and vibration, and no diesel burned on every trip.
The environmental value is greater because a ferry is shared transport. An electric private car replaces one private car. An electric ferry can move dozens of people on every trip. If some passengers would otherwise have travelled separately by cars, motorcycles or autorickshaws, the environmental benefit becomes larger.
Kerala’s electric-waterway experiment comes as the state seeks to revive inland waterways beyond tourism. Expanding water transport could reduce pressure on roads, particularly in densely built-up central districts. Shifting passenger and freight movement to waterways could reduce congestion and fuel use while limiting pressure for continual road expansion.
But electrification does not solve every environmental problem associated with inland navigation. Dredging, bank erosion, waste, habitat disturbance and tourism pressure remain separate concerns. A solar ferry travelling through a degraded waterway is still operating in a degraded ecosystem.
Kerala’s experience suggests that electrification should not begin with replacing every vehicle with an electric equivalent. It should begin by identifying transport systems where fixed routes, predictable schedules, high passenger volumes and centralised charging make the transition practical.
Ferries fit that model particularly well. So do buses operating from dedicated depots and municipal vehicles following predictable routes. The broader lesson is that electrification works best when the vehicle, route, energy source and public transport demand are planned together.