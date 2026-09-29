India on e-wheels: Kochi’s electric experiment offers a blueprint for Kerala’s EV transition

Kochi’s Metro Connect shows how electrifying public transport, not just private cars, can reshape urban mobility in Kerala.
Its 15 electric feeder buses link neighbourhoods to Metro and Water Metro, tackling first- and last-mile gaps and drawing passengers away from autorickshaws and private vehicles.
The experiment tests routes, charging and ridership, offering a scalable blueprint for cleaner, connected travel.
The most interesting electric vehicle (EV) experiment in Kerala may not be happening in a car showroom or at a charging station. It is taking shape on Kochi’s streets, where electric buses are being used to solve one of urban transport’s oldest problems: connecting people from their homes and workplaces to mass transit.
Through Metro Connect, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has created an all-electric feeder network linking neighbourhoods and important destinations with the Metro and Water Metro. Launched in January 2025 with 15 air-conditioned, 33-seater electric buses, the service carried about 1.4 million passengers in its first year. The fleet operates across six routes, covers around 2,300 kilometres a day and has travelled nearly 0.7 million kilometres.
What makes the experiment significant is that the buses are not isolated EVs. They are part of a wider public transport system. The objective is to make the Metro and Water Metro more accessible by solving the first- and last-mile problem while replacing conventional feeder vehicles with electric buses.
For Kerala, that is an important shift. The question is not simply how many EVs can be put on the roads. It is whether electrification can help create a public transport system capable of taking people out of private cars, motorcycles and fossil-fuelled autorickshaws.
“The real requirement is to strengthen public transport and connect different modes of transport effectively,” T J Vinod, Ernakulam member of the legislative assembly told Down To Earth (DTE).
“Electric vehicles alone cannot solve Kochi’s environmental problems,” environmental activist Purushan Eloor told DTE. “The transition has to be accompanied by stronger public transport and effective environmental regulation.”
That caution is relevant to a city surrounded by fragile waterways and an industrial landscape that has long faced pollution pressures. Electrification can reduce local tailpipe pollution, but it does not automatically address congestion, road expansion, electricity generation, battery production, battery waste or the continuing growth of private vehicle ownership.
The real test is whether electric public transport can change the way people travel.
Kochi’s Metro has transformed movement along its main corridor, while the Water Metro has opened a new dimension of public transport by connecting the mainland with islands. But neither system can take a passenger from home to the station or from a terminal to the final destination.
That last stretch often determines whether people use public transport. A commuter may be willing to take the Metro across the city, but if reaching the station requires an expensive autorickshaw ride, an unreliable bus or a private vehicle, much of the convenience disappears. The same applies to the Water Metro.
Metro Connect is designed to fill that gap. Its routes include Aluva-CIAL, Kalamassery-Medical College, High Court-MG Road, Kadavanthra-Panampilly Nagar, Kakkanad Water Metro-Infopark and Kinfra Park-Collectorate. Aluva-CIAL has emerged as the strongest-performing corridor, while services linking Medical College and Kadavanthra-Panampilly Nagar have also attracted substantial ridership.
Environmental lawyer Harish Vasudevan told DTE the transition should be judged by whether it reduces dependence on individual vehicles rather than merely by the number of EVs added to the road.
That distinction is crucial. An electric bus is not simply a diesel bus with a battery. Its route, charging schedule, daily distance, turnaround time and operating hours have to be planned around available energy. If a bus spends too much time travelling without passengers, or if charging is poorly coordinated, the environmental and economic advantages can quickly diminish.
KMRL’s experience illustrates this. An earlier electric feeder-bus operation faced problems including low ridership, operational inefficiencies, charging limitations and dead mileage. Rather than abandoning electrification, the agency changed its approach and assumed greater control over the new fleet.
The current operation uses ticketing data, vehicle telematics and charging information to monitor performance and adjust services. This optimisation has produced a reported 15 per cent improvement in ridership and revenue.
The passenger is central to the experiment. Project data indicate that passengers have shifted to the electric feeder service from autorickshaws, taxis, longer bus journeys and private vehicles. Such a shift matters because the environmental benefit of an electric bus extends beyond its own zero tailpipe emissions. If it replaces journeys that would otherwise have been made in cars or fossil-fuelled autorickshaws, it can reduce emissions across the transport system.
Kochi’s experiment remains small. Fifteen buses cannot transform a city with millions of daily journeys. But its importance lies precisely in its scale. It allows the operator to test routes, understand passenger behaviour, optimise charging, measure utilisation and modify services before expanding the fleet.
KMRL is now looking to add another 15 to 17 electric buses, strengthening connections between Metro and Water Metro services and improving last-mile connectivity.
Metro Connect began with seven charging stations and a dedicated depot. Charging is integrated with route planning so buses can spend as much time as possible carrying passengers rather than waiting for energy.
Kerala’s biggest transport challenge is not that too many vehicles use fossil fuels. It is that too many journeys depend on individual vehicles. Kochi offers another possibility: electrify public transport first, connect its parts, make the last mile reliable and use the resulting network to make private vehicle dependence less necessary.
If that approach expands beyond Kochi, Kerala’s EV transition could become more than a programme for cleaner vehicles. It could become a transition towards cleaner mobility itself.