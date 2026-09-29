India on e-wheels: Kochi’s electric experiment offers a blueprint for Kerala’s EV transition

The most interesting electric vehicle (EV) experiment in Kerala may not be happening in a car showroom or at a charging station. It is taking shape on Kochi’s streets, where electric buses are being used to solve one of urban transport’s oldest problems: connecting people from their homes and workplaces to mass transit.

Through Metro Connect, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has created an all-electric feeder network linking neighbourhoods and important destinations with the Metro and Water Metro. Launched in January 2025 with 15 air-conditioned, 33-seater electric buses, the service carried about 1.4 million passengers in its first year. The fleet operates across six routes, covers around 2,300 kilometres a day and has travelled nearly 0.7 million kilometres.

What makes the experiment significant is that the buses are not isolated EVs. They are part of a wider public transport system. The objective is to make the Metro and Water Metro more accessible by solving the first- and last-mile problem while replacing conventional feeder vehicles with electric buses.

For Kerala, that is an important shift. The question is not simply how many EVs can be put on the roads. It is whether electrification can help create a public transport system capable of taking people out of private cars, motorcycles and fossil-fuelled autorickshaws.

“The real requirement is to strengthen public transport and connect different modes of transport effectively,” T J Vinod, Ernakulam member of the legislative assembly told Down To Earth (DTE).

“Electric vehicles alone cannot solve Kochi’s environmental problems,” environmental activist Purushan Eloor told DTE. “The transition has to be accompanied by stronger public transport and effective environmental regulation.”

That caution is relevant to a city surrounded by fragile waterways and an industrial landscape that has long faced pollution pressures. Electrification can reduce local tailpipe pollution, but it does not automatically address congestion, road expansion, electricity generation, battery production, battery waste or the continuing growth of private vehicle ownership.

The real test is whether electric public transport can change the way people travel.

Strengthening first- and last-mile connectivity

Kochi’s Metro has transformed movement along its main corridor, while the Water Metro has opened a new dimension of public transport by connecting the mainland with islands. But neither system can take a passenger from home to the station or from a terminal to the final destination.

That last stretch often determines whether people use public transport. A commuter may be willing to take the Metro across the city, but if reaching the station requires an expensive autorickshaw ride, an unreliable bus or a private vehicle, much of the convenience disappears. The same applies to the Water Metro.