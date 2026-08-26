India on e-wheels: Market, not government, is pushing e-mobility surge in West Bengal

Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director of Research and Advocacy at Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), who has long identified Kolkata as a uniquely positioned frontrunner for rapid EV adoption, pins hope on EVs as a potential game-changer for the city’s environment and climate resilience.

Kolkata is the most polluted metropolitan city in India after Delhi and also one of the most climatically vulnerable in South Asia, according UN reports.

E-bus promise not fulfilled

In late 2017, the Housing Infrastructure and Development Corporation (HIDCO) and Coal India launched Kolkata’s very first e-bus service in New Town. The state, however, announced the initiation of commercially operated e-bus services only in February 2019, with a fleet of 80 buses. The present Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikary was the transport minister at the time. Later though, most Indian states whizzed past Bengal in terms of e-bus numbers.

India has over 14,000 e-buses operating across various states and Union territories, led by Delhi with about 5,000 units. The national capital is followed by Maharashtra with about 3,300 e-buses, Karnataka with around 2,300 and Uttar Pradesh with over 850 e-buses.

Though the subsequent transport minister and also mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, promised to bring over 1,000 e-buses and only have e-buses in state transport units by 2030, governmental policy and actions did not match his commitment.

“While state transport initially opted for the OpEx day-to-day operating expenditure system, shifting from the high-cost CapEx or capital expenditure system; a section in the transport administration tried to do away with it earlier allegedly for corrupt reasons,” claimed a transport department insider in the know of the development. “Later, the transport department highlighted CNG buses as a better alternative on cost factor, though it was quite clear that CNG’s availability was uncertain and e-buses are the long-term solution and being opted for in most part of the country. As a result, e-buses hardly gained in number since 2019 in West Bengal,” he added.

“The confirmed 120 e-bus fleet, as mentioned in the last budget, falls well short of the 1,260-bus target the transport department had set for 2025 just three years earlier, and still further behind an earlier public ambition of 2,000 e-buses by the end of 2025,” explained Aditi Kundu, an EV expert. “In late June 2025, West Bengal Transport Corporation initiated procurement of around 200 CNG-run buses, a move read at the time as a sign that the state’s all-electric transition was slowing,” Kundu added.