India on e-wheels: National capital’s march towards e-transition

The capital of India is slowly but steadily marching towards an electric transition.
The latest step in this journey is its updated Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 that came into effect on July 1, 2026, and remains active until March 31, 2030.
The policy aims for 30 per cent fleet electrification by 2030. School buses must convert at least 10 per cent of their fleets to electric within two years.
From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers and N1 category commercial trucks can be registered. From April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers are eligible for new registrations.
And then there are these buses. The DEVI buses are nine-metre-long and launched in May 2025 with the twin goal of shifting more people to public transport and unclogging Delhi’s car-filled streets, while also improving the city’s air quality.
DEVI buses, like these being charged at Lodhi Road, are operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation. The city also plans to develop more than 30,000 public charging points by 2030 as part of its wider EV infrastructure push.