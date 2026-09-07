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India on e-wheels: National capital’s march towards e-transition

From fleet electrification to new electric public transport to charging points, Delhi is taking earnest steps to electrify itself
India on e-wheels: National capital’s march towards e-transition
Delhi is taking earnest steps towards electric transition.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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The capital of India is slowly but steadily marching towards an electric transition.

The latest step in this journey is its updated Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0 that came into effect on July 1, 2026, and remains active until March 31, 2030. 

India on e-wheels: National capital’s march towards e-transition
Under its new Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0, the aim is up to 30 per cent fleet electrification.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The policy aims for 30 per cent fleet electrification by 2030. School buses must convert at least 10 per cent of their fleets to electric within two years.

From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers and N1 category commercial trucks can be registered. From April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers are eligible for new registrations.

India on e-wheels: National capital’s march towards e-transition
The new DEVI buses in the national capital are fully electric, smaller in size and aimed at providing last mile connectivity. The city is also aiming to provide adequate charging points for electric vehicles.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

And then there are these buses. The DEVI buses are nine-metre-long and launched in May 2025 with the twin goal of shifting more people to public transport and unclogging Delhi’s car-filled streets, while also improving the city’s air quality.

DEVI buses, like these being charged at Lodhi Road, are operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation. The city also plans to develop more than 30,000 public charging points by 2030 as part of its wider EV infrastructure push.

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Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC)
DEVI buses
India on e-wheels
Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0
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