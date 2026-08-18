India on e-wheels: Odisha’s EV policy should not apply a uniform approach, say experts

For two-wheelers, the current purchase incentive is Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, capped at Rs 20,000. Three-wheelers receive a flat Rs 30,000 incentive. Goods carriages receive Rs 30,000 for the first 5,000 units, while electric light motor vehicles receive Rs 10,000 per kWh, capped at Rs 1.5 lakh. The bus incentive ranges from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, depending on the category.

Odisha is considering changes to subsidies and motor vehicle tax. “What we are thinking is to rationalise subsidies and MV (motor vehicle) tax,” NBS Rajput, principal secretary, commerce and transport department, told DTE in Bhubaneswar.

The state is also considering a graded tax concession rather than the existing flat exemption. Rajput said the change is linked to the revenue implications of higher EV registrations.

“The higher the EV registration, the less is revenue realisation because of forfeiture of the one-time tax and MV tax. So, we are revising that,” he said.

The proposed approach also includes support for charging-point operators. Rajput said the state plans to provide land at nominal rates for charging stations along highways, key urban locations and tourist destinations, with private operators making the investment and operating the stations on a pay-per-use basis.

The revised policy is also expected to address the supply side of the EV ecosystem, including renewable energy and charging infrastructure. Mishra said it will focus “not just offering purchase incentives, rather controlling the supply side as well” and creating a supply ecosystem based on renewable energy and charging infrastructure.

Two and three-wheelers lead

The transition so far has been stronger among smaller vehicles than cars and commercial vehicles. Roychowdhury said the early transition in Bhubaneswar mirrors the wider national pattern.

“Two-wheeler and auto electrification has started like the rest of India. These are the small vehicles where we have seen the early changes.” Electrification of larger vehicles has been slower. “But now we have to move towards the bigger vehicles, and for that, you need regulated interventions, targets, mandates, infrastructure, all of that together, charging infrastructure,” Roychowdhury said.

Deb said Odisha should prioritise vehicle segments based on their usage and emissions rather than simply increasing EV registrations. “If the objective is to maximise climate and air quality benefits,” he said, “Odisha could prioritise vehicle segments” with high utilisation and emissions. Buses, commercial three-wheelers and urban freight vehicles could therefore deliver larger reductions in fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions.

Heavy-duty trucks also warrant targeted interventions, particularly along high-traffic freight corridors and industrial routes, Deb said. Although trucks account for around 3 per cent of India’s vehicle fleet, they account for about 35-40 per cent of transport carbon dioxide emissions and more than half of transport-related particulate emissions.

For commercial users, charging availability and vehicle range remain important. Roychowdhury said newer e-cars have sufficient range for normal urban travel, but “What you require is charging support,” she said. For private cars, home charging can provide most of the required energy, while public charging would primarily be used for top-ups. She also called for buildings to be made “charging ready” and public charging infrastructure to be expanded, while noting that charging operators face a demand problem because investment depends on whether enough EVs are already on the road.

Battery swapping could address rural charging gaps

Mulukutla said battery swapping could be a practical option for two-wheelers, three-wheelers and light commercial vehicles in areas where conventional charging infrastructure is difficult to establish.

“Battery swapping is very much possible. It’s quite easy actually,” he said. Instead of investing in extensive charging infrastructure, including transformers and grid connections, policymakers could support a supply chain for batteries and battery-as-a-service models.

“You need to actually create a good supply chain of batteries, the battery as a service model, startups, companies to be set up. And then that is where the policy could also really reinforce,” Mulukutla said.

Public transport moves faster

The biggest shift towards e-mobility in Odisha’s public transport system has been in Bhubaneswar and the surrounding urban region. The Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) has already electrified more than half of its urban bus fleet, with the share expected to cross 70 per cent after the next tranche of buses is inducted, according to CRUT managing director Sadique Alam.

Alam told DTE that around 800 buses are currently in operation and another 600 have been sanctioned, including 100 under the PM-eBus Sewa scheme and 200 from the state.

“After this injection, our EV percentage will go to more than 70%,” he said, adding that the remaining diesel buses are expected to be phased out by 2030.

The state is also developing charging infrastructure and has planned 100 EV charging stations through a public-private partnership, with the state providing land and private operators establishing the infrastructure. Alam said Odisha is also creating charging infrastructure at the block level.

The state government has also decided that vehicles procured by departments will be electric and that Odisha State Road Transport Corporation is engaging 100 e-buses, Rajput informed.

For rural transport, however, the transition is slower. Mishra said the state does not currently have e-buses operating under the rural Mukhyamantri Bus Seva system because buses have been contracted under long-term arrangements.

“We do not have e-buses in rural areas right now. So, we have this long-term contract for 12 years. So, we cannot really replace them now. So, it will take time,” he said.

Roychowdhury said Bhubaneswar’s experience is notable because the public transport system was developed before its electrification. The city has simultaneously expanded bus services, improved passenger information systems and introduced electric feeder services connecting neighbourhoods to bus stops.