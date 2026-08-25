India on e-wheels: Tamil Nadu is ‘India’s EV Michigan’, courtesy proactive state policies

Tamil Nadu has emerged as India’s leading electric mobility hub, producing over half of the country’s electric two-wheelers and nearly 40% of total EVs.
Backed by proactive policies since 2019, including full motor tax waivers extended to 2027, the state has turned Chennai into Asia’s ‘Detroit of EVs’, driving rapid growth in registrations across two-, three- and four-wheelers.
Tamil Nadu is gradually becoming a hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in India, according to the Union Ministry of Transport. Forty per cent of all EVs sold in the country come from the state. Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital, is known as the ‘Detroit of EVs’ in Asia.
The state government can take credit for not only taking a lead in EVs but also correcting course and formulating policies that helped the industry flourish.
Tamil Nadu launched its first electric vehicle policy in 2019.
At the time, all EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses, and commercial vehicles, were exempted from 100 per cent road tax until December 2022.
Data from the VAHAN portal shows that only 3.9 per cent of vehicles registered in Tamil Nadu in 2022 were EVs, compared to 2 per cent in 2021. One of the main reasons for this was that the state policy focused more on non-fiscal demand-side incentives like tax exemptions and registration fees, while lacking upfront capital subsidies for vehicle purchases.
The Tamil Nadu government then took proactive steps to improve the low electrification rate and initiated the process of amending the policy in 2021 to address the shortcomings of the 2019 policy.
The government completely waived motor tax for EV vehicles from January 2023 to December 2025 and now it has been extended till December 2027.
Tamil Nadu now produces over 50 per cent of India’s electric two-wheelers and nearly 40 per cent of total EV production, making it India’s largest electric mobility manufacturing hub.
According to the Global Epicenter of Mobility, a major economic development initiative led by the Detroit Regional Partnership, the US state of Michigan’s annual investment in vehicle research and development (R&D) is $13.2 billion. In contrast, the Indian automotive industry’s direct domestic R&D expenditure is much lower. But there are signs of change, according to data from Invest India.
Nearly 40 per cent of the $31 billion spent globally on vehicle engineering and R&D has been outsourced to global competence centres established in India. However, looking at Chennai’s achievements, industry expert Sushil Mehta says, “This city is no longer the Detroit of Asia, but the Chennai of the world.”
Total electric vehicle registrations across all categories
2023: 90,305
2024: 1,33,710
2025: 1,74,477
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Registration of electric two-wheelers (2023-2025)
Chennai: 13,630,15,395,
Coimbatore: 7,737,14,265,
Tiruppur: 5,530,12,230.
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Electric Car Registrations (2023-2025)
Chennai: 1,943,6,307
Coimbatore: 906,3,575
Chengalpattu: 662,2,294
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Electric Three-Wheeler Registrations (2023-2025)
Chennai: 1,136,2,414
Madurai: 50, 1183