India on e-wheels: Tamil Nadu is ‘India’s EV Michigan’, courtesy proactive state policies

Tamil Nadu is gradually becoming a hub for electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing in India, according to the Union Ministry of Transport. Forty per cent of all EVs sold in the country come from the state. Chennai, Tamil Nadu’s capital, is known as the ‘Detroit of EVs’ in Asia.

The state government can take credit for not only taking a lead in EVs but also correcting course and formulating policies that helped the industry flourish.

Tamil Nadu launched its first electric vehicle policy in 2019.

At the time, all EVs, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, cars, buses, and commercial vehicles, were exempted from 100 per cent road tax until December 2022.

Data from the VAHAN portal shows that only 3.9 per cent of vehicles registered in Tamil Nadu in 2022 were EVs, compared to 2 per cent in 2021. One of the main reasons for this was that the state policy focused more on non-fiscal demand-side incentives like tax exemptions and registration fees, while lacking upfront capital subsidies for vehicle purchases.

The Tamil Nadu government then took proactive steps to improve the low electrification rate and initiated the process of amending the policy in 2021 to address the shortcomings of the 2019 policy.

The government completely waived motor tax for EV vehicles from January 2023 to December 2025 and now it has been extended till December 2027.