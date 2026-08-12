India on e-wheels: There are hardly any electric cars on Srinagar’s roads; here is why

While public transport in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is gradually shifting to e-mobility, the change in cars is almost non-existent. Awareness and power cuts are mostly to blame, according to experts and local residents.

Down To Earth found very few electric cars on the roads of J&K’s summer capital and largest city of Srinagar.

Cars account for nearly one-third (33.41 per cent) of the total vehicles registered in J&K. Of the 26.65 lakh (2.665 million) vehicles registered so far, 8.90 lakh (0.89 million) are cars. While these cars running on the roads are causing traffic snarls, they are also contributing a lot to air pollution.

About 50,000 cars are being registered every year in Jammu and Kashmir. According to data from the vehicle dashboard, 44,199 cars have been registered so far in 2026. Statistics from the Department of Transport show that only 486 electric cars have been registered so far in 2026. That is, electric cars account for a little more than one per cent (1.10 per cent) of the total cars. In the years before this, this share is even lower. A total of 458 electric cars were registered in 2025, 271 in 2024, and only 166 in 2023.

According to an official of the Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation (JKRTC), there is only 12-14 hours of power in urban areas in summer and about eight hours in winter. The condition of rural areas is even worse. This power crisis creates a major interruption in the charging of the battery. This situation is a major obstacle in the transport sector’s shift to e-mobility.