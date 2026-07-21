India on e-wheels: What Delhi’s transport energy transition teaches the country about clean air action

Over the past two decades, Delhi has served as a primary testing ground for vehicle emission interventions in India. Yet, despite major technology upgrades, internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles continue to dominate local urban air pollution. Addressing toxic exposures and meeting ambient clean air standards requires a policy transition from incremental ICE clean-ups toward zero-tailpipe-emission mandates and targets.

This is evident from the nature of energy transition in the transport sector. An analysis carried out by Delhi-based Centre for Science and Environment based on the VAHAN database for vehicles and energy data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Delhi’s transport energy landscape has undergone a dramatic shift, driven by stringent regulatory measures curtailing dieselisation across the capital. Between 2012-13 and 2025-26, overall diesel vehicle registrations in Delhi dropped by 72 per cent, led by sharp declines in diesel cabs (96 per cent), goods carriers (78 per cent), and personal cars (71 per cent).

This policy-driven contraction altered the city’s transport energy portfolio. Diesel’s share of total transport energy plummeted from a peak of 55 per cent in 2016-17 down to just 15 per cent by 2025-26. Cleaner fuels like CNG expanded their dominance—highlighted during 2018-19’s peak overall transport energy consumption when CNG held a 57 per cent share compared to petrol and diesel at 29 per cent each—firmly demoting diesel from its once-dominant position in Delhi’s mobility ecosystem.