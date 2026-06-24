India’s EV ecosystem drew Rs 2.23 lakh crore in five years. Electricity is still 1% of road transport energy

What a ZEV sales mandate would do

A mandatory ZEV sales percentage target for manufacturers — a gradually escalating requirement beginning in the 10 to 20 per cent range with clear compliance mechanisms — would accomplish what no subsidy scheme has been able to achieve: it would compel every OEM in the market, including the Honda-Yamahas and Marutis who have thus far been able to sit out the electric transition without commercial consequence, to commit a specified minimum share of their sales to zero-emission vehicles.

The mechanism is well understood from international experience. California's ZEV mandate, in place since 1990, demonstrated that binding manufacturer obligations, not consumer incentives, are what force sustained EV technology investment; even today, as the mandate faces federal legal challenge, the market transformation it created over three decades has proven irreversible. China is the more instructive contemporary example: its New Energy Vehicle mandate, requiring manufacturers to earn credits through EV sales or purchase them from competitors, pushed NEV penetration past 51 per cent of new car sales in 2025 — and rather than softening the policy at scale, China is tightening it, raising technical thresholds and quality standards to push the market toward higher-performing vehicles. The EU's experience offers a cautionary note directly relevant to India: the original 2035 ICE phaseout, which created significant battery investment momentum, was diluted in late 2025 under industry pressure to a 90 per cent emissions reduction target — precisely what happens when regulatory ambition is not anchored by binding, compliance-based manufacturer mandates from the outset.

In every case where electrification genuinely accelerated, the underlying mechanism was the same: the mandate removed the optional character of EV production. It is no longer a question of whether a manufacturer wishes to sell electric vehicles. It becomes a question of how.

For India, a ZEV mandate would have several cascading effects. It would put downward pressure on EV prices as manufacturers compete to meet targets. It would expand product diversity as OEMs develop electric variants across their lineup. It would free government capital currently tied up in demand subsidies — capital that could be redeployed toward charging infrastructure, battery recycling, and financing innovations for the informal sector buyers who constitute the primary market for two- and three-wheelers.