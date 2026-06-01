Is Delhi finally cleaning up its act?

Is the national capital finally beginning to clean up its act? On June 1, 2026, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) stated that India’s capital city had recorded its cleanest air in the January-May period in the last eight years.

The average Air Quality Index (AQI) during the first five months in 2026 improved to 211. Contrast this with the figures recorded for the same period in other years: 214 (2025), 231 (2024), 213 (2023), 238 (2022), 235 (2021), 237 (2019) and 243 (2018).