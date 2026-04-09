Air

Loni in Delhi-NCR has world’s most polluted air

Resuspended road dust, construction activity and dry seasonal conditions significantly contribute to rising PM2.5 pollution levels in Loni
Loni in Delhi-NCR has world’s most polluted air
Loni is a small town in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Loni is a small town in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Recently, it was crowned as the city with the world’s worst polluted air.

According to Swiss company IQAir, Loni’s average PM2.5 concentration last year was 112.5 — 22 times the World Health Organization’s safe limit.

Loni in Delhi-NCR has world’s most polluted air
Last year, it had the worst air in the world as per Swiss company IQAir.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Resuspended road dust, construction activity and dry seasonal conditions significantly contribute to rising PM2.5 pollution levels.

Byrnihat at third place, Delhi at fourth, Ghaziabad at seventh and Ula in West Bengal at tenth were the other Indian cities and towns in the list of top 10 most polluted places according to IQAir.

Loni in Delhi-NCR has world’s most polluted air
Delhi and the National Capital Region sure have a lot to do to clean up their act.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The ranking of Loni once again shows that Delhi and the National Capital Region, as well as the Indo-Gangetic Plain of North India have a lot to do to clean up their act.

Delhi-NCR
Uttar Pradesh
Ghaziabad
PM2.5
IQAir
Loni

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