Loni in Delhi-NCR has world’s most polluted air

Loni is a small town in the Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Recently, it was crowned as the city with the world’s worst polluted air.
According to Swiss company IQAir, Loni’s average PM2.5 concentration last year was 112.5 — 22 times the World Health Organization’s safe limit.
Resuspended road dust, construction activity and dry seasonal conditions significantly contribute to rising PM2.5 pollution levels.
Byrnihat at third place, Delhi at fourth, Ghaziabad at seventh and Ula in West Bengal at tenth were the other Indian cities and towns in the list of top 10 most polluted places according to IQAir.
The ranking of Loni once again shows that Delhi and the National Capital Region, as well as the Indo-Gangetic Plain of North India have a lot to do to clean up their act.