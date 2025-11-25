Madhya Pradesh leads in farm stubble burning for second year; Uttar Pradesh and Punjab follow

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as India’s farm stubble-burning hotspot for the second year running, recording nearly half of all crop-fire incidents across six northern states, new data shows.

According to data from the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), part of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in New Delhi, 28,529 crop resdue-burning incidents have been reported so far this year across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Nearly half of these events (14,165) were recorded in Madhya Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh reported 5,803 incidents, Punjab 5,092, Rajasthan 2,841, Haryana 623, and Delhi just five.

Of the 191 districts in these six states, seven of the 10 districts reporting the highest number of fires are in Madhya Pradesh: Sheopur, Hoshangabad, Datia, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Seoni and Satna. The remaining three are Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, and Tarn Taran and Sangrur in Punjab.

Madhya Pradesh also reported the highest number of incidents during the previous season, with 37,602 cases between September 15 and November 30, 2024. The state accounted for 16,360 of these. Punjab was second with 10,909 fires, followed by Haryana with 1,402, Uttar Pradesh with 6,142, Delhi with 13 and Rajasthan with 2,772.

Data from 2024 and 2025 shows stubble burning has reduced by more than half in Punjab and Haryana. In contrast, levels remain largely unchanged in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Notably, Uttar Pradesh has reported more fires than Punjab this year; this is the first time the state has ranked second.