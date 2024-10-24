Masked menace: Delhiites report 30% surge in respiratory ailments

Long bygone are the days when lyrics-inspiring Dilli Ki Sardi (Delhi winters) would tempt residents to venture out and embark upon their annual picnic to flowery venues like the Lodhi Garden. The winters in Delhi are now synonymous with a not-so-lyrical, three-worded-acronym — Air Quality Index.

It is reported that Delhi is witnessing a sharp surge (30 per cent) in cases of respiratory illnesses like the asthma, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and pneumonia.