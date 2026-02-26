Monitoring is an Achilles’ heel in country’s air pollution fight: CSE’s State of India’s Environment report 

Monitoring is the proverbial ‘Achilles’ heel’ in India’s fight against air pollution, with the monitoring network for air pollution not having kept pace with either the scale or complexity of the problem, according to the 2026 State of India’s Environment report.

Centre for Science and Environment (CSE)-Down To Earth’s annual State of India’s Environment report was released in Nimli near Rajasthan’s Alwar on February 25 at the 2026 Anil Agarwal Dialogue, a conclave of communicators from all over India.

“According to our (CSE’s) analysis, only 15 per cent of India’s population — about 200 million people — live within 10 km of a continuous monitor. The remaining 85 per cent, more than 1.2 billion people, breathe outside any measurable range,” a statement by CSE quoted Sharanjeet Kaur, deputy programme manager at CSE’s Urban Lab and one of the writers of the report.

How does India monitor its air pollution?

India has two main sets of infrastructure for monitoring. The National Air Quality Monitoring Programme, launched in 1984-85, relies on manual stations that measure air quality twice a week. They offer long-term averages for a limited set of pollutants. More recently, the country has set up Continuous Air Quality Monitoring Stations, which offer real-time, hourly data across multiple pollutants.

Today, India has 562 real-time monitors across 294 cities and 966 manual stations in 419 cities and towns. Kaur pointed out that these impressive numbers hide the fact that monitoring is concentrated in a limited set of large cities. “Entire districts, industrial belts, and fast-growing peri-urban centres remain outside the monitoring grid,” she said.