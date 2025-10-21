Morning after Diwali, Delhi stations record Poor, Very Poor AQI

Most monitoring stations within Delhi recorded air quality index (AQI) levels in the ‘Poor’ or ‘Very Poor’ categories on October 21, a day after the national capital celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, 401 and 450 severe, and above 450 severe-plus.

Among the 35 stations whose AQI Down To Earth accessed from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology’s website, Bawana (418), Wazirpur (408) and Jahangirpuri (404) recorded levels that were ‘Severe’.

Shadipur (393), Burari Crossing (393), Ashok Vihar (386) and Punjabi Bagh (375) came next.

Below is the full list of the AQIs of 35 stations across Delhi:

DTU (242) Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (352) Dwarka Sector 8 (333) IGI Airport T3 (294) IHBAS, Dilshad Garden (346) ITO (345) Jahangirpuri (404) Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (317) Lodhi Road (334) Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (358) Mandir Marg (325) Mundka (357) NSIT, Dwarka (389) Najafgarh (334) Narela (354) Nehru Nagar (354) North Campus, DU (352) Okhla Phase-2 (345) Patparganj (339) Punjabi Bagh (375) Pusa (346) R K Puram (369) Rohini (367) Shadipur (393) Sirifort (310) Sonia Vihar (359) Sri Aurobindo Marg (209) Vivek Vihar (367) Wazirpur (408) Alipur (312) Anand Vihar (352) Ashok Vihar (386) Bawana (418) Burari Crossing (393) CRRI Mathura Road (341)

According to the forecast, Delhi and most parts of the National Capital Region will see a likely reduction in AQI levels tomorrow. Below are the projected AQI levels accessed by DTE:

Noida (208.92) Mathura Road (251.15) Ayanagar (97.53) Delhi University (200.43) Dhirpur (120.65) IGI Airport (104.67) Gurugram (77.51) IIT Delhi (144.42) Pusa (144.42) Lodhi Road (196.14)

Currently, Stage II (GRAP-2) measures continue to be in force across Delhi-NCR.