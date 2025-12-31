NCAP 2025: Are India’s air quality priorities aligned with ground realities?

From 2025 onwards, cities covered under India’s National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) are required to utilise allocated funds across five designated priority focus areas to improve air quality. According to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) notification dated May 14, 2025, access to NCAP funds will be performance-linked, with cities evaluated on their implementation of activities within these focus areas.

Under the revised guidelines for the release and utilisation of NCAP funds, priority has been accorded to road dust mitigation, greening of open spaces and traffic corridors, vehicular emission control, pollution control at crematoriums, and public awareness initiatives. While these sectors are undoubtedly important contributors to urban air quality management, several major pollution sources, such as biomass burning, municipal solid waste (MSW) burning, and construction and demolition (C&D) waste, have been categorised as “additional” or “need-based” activities.

Addressing these sources now requires prior approval from the National Steering Committee, particularly when activities fall outside the scope of Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) 2.0. As a result, cities have limited flexibility to address some of their most pressing local pollution challenges.