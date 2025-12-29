No PUCC, No fuel

The Delhi government has taken fresh steps to control the national capital’s lethal air pollution.
If your vehicles does not have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), you will not be provided petrol until further orders under the new rules.
Secondly, vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards will face restrictions entering the city, according to the new rules.
According to Delhi’s environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, “A vehicle running without a valid PUC certificate is no less than committing a crime against Delhi’s air.”
These measures are to remain in effect irrespective of the prevailing air quality levels.