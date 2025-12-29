No PUCC, No fuel

Air

Delhi government takes strict steps to control national capital’s air pollution
A worker holds a placard at a petrol pump in Ghazipur, eastern Delhi, after the Delhi government enacted restrictions to control the air pollution situation in the national capital.
Published on
The Delhi government has taken fresh steps to control the national capital’s lethal air pollution.

If your vehicles does not have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), you will not be provided petrol until further orders under the new rules.

If you are a vehicle owner in Delhi, then you must have a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate. Else, you will not be given fuel.

Secondly, vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards will face restrictions entering the city, according to the new rules. 

Also, vehicles from outside Delhi that do not meet Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission standards will face restrictions entering the city.

According to Delhi’s environment minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, “A vehicle running without a valid PUC certificate is no less than committing a crime against Delhi’s air.”

These measures are to remain in effect irrespective of the prevailing air quality levels.

