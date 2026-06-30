Ozone pollution spreading across Indian cities, says new CSE analysis

A comprehensive six-year data analysis (2021-2026) done by Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) has revealed that ground-level ozone (O 3 ​) has expanded beyond isolated, short-lived spikes to become a widespread, year-round urban and regional problem in different regions of the country — and Delhi-NCR is emerging as the largest regional hotspot.

Driven by intense and rising heat, bright sunlight and rising emissions of gases that form ozone, this invisible secondary pollutant is transforming the country’s air quality profile and associated risks.

“Our analysis reveals that rising ground-level ozone and prolonged exposure windows are transforming India’s localised, winter-time particulate problem into a year-round, transboundary crisis that peaks during the summer across all regions. Ozone is damaging public health, agricultural productivity and regional climate systems. As a climate pollutant, ozone traps heat in the air, which raises temperatures and causes even more ozone to form, creating a dangerous feedback loop,” says Anumita Roychowdhury, executive director, CSE and the lead researcher and author behind the CSE analysis.

“While the current national clean air programme (NCAP) focuses particulate matter reduction, NCAP 2.0 must adopt a multi-pollutant strategy. By targeting precursor gases like NOx and VOCs that form ozone in the air, the new framework can accelerate the shift toward clean combustion, zero-emission pathways and integrated regional airshed management,” Roychowdhury adds.

“Six years of data reveal that ground-level ozone is intensifying with higher number of days exceeding the standards, lengthening of daily exposure especially during summer, and persistence during nights due to atmospheric trapping. More ozone hotspots are proliferating in different regions of India,” adds Sharanjeet Kaur, deputy programme manager, Urban Lab, CSE and the co-author.