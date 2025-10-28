People in Punjab aware of Delhi’s poor air quality but unconvinced about stubble burning’s role, finds research

A significant disconnect exists between how people in Punjab perceive Delhi’s air pollution and their understanding of its causes — particularly the role of farm stubble burning — according to a study published in the journal Scientific Reports on October 27, 2025.

The research, led by Zhesi Yang of the University of Tokyo and colleagues, found that while residents were aware of Delhi’s severe air pollution, many did not see stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab as a major cause. The study suggested that the lack of visible or direct evidence, combined with cognitive dissonance among farmers who themselves burn crop residue, may explain this perception gap.

Large-scale burning of post-harvest crop residue in north-western India is known to contribute significantly to winter haze in Delhi. Yet, interviews conducted across 2,202 households in 22 districts of Punjab between August 2020 and January 2021 revealed striking misconceptions.

About 46 per cent of respondents described Delhi’s air as “severe”, while only 24.5 per cent used the same description for Punjab. The proportion of respondents perceiving air pollution as “severe” varied across districts.

More than three-quarters of those surveyed believed Delhi’s air pollution originated within the National Capital Region itself, and fewer than 30 per cent thought stubble burning was a significant contributor.

Nearly 60 per cent of respondents said smoke from burning fields did not affect their health or that of their families, while over 40 per cent did not know that air pollution increases the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. The study found that people who had health issues within their families, or were already aware of air pollution’s health risks, were more likely to consider stubble smoke harmful.

Nearly one in five households (19.4 per cent) reported illness during the year, the study found. When asked about health risks, 58.2 per cent of respondents said that smoke from stubble burning did not affect their health or that of their families.

Those whose family members had experienced health problems, or who were already aware of the health impacts of air pollution, were more likely to recognise that smoke from stubble burning could be harmful. Interestingly, “the prevalence of households reporting health problems was lower during the stubble burning season than at other times of the year,” the study noted.

However, when asked about their attitudes towards stubble burning, more than 65 per cent said it was a “big problem that must stop now”, followed by 17.1 per cent who said it was “some problem, but cannot stop”, 10.6 per cent who were “not interested”, and 4.2 per cent who believed it was “not a problem”.

Among the 2,202 households surveyed, most respondents were adult men (98.9 per cent) and non-smokers (96.5 per cent). More than half (51.6 per cent) were aged between 40 and 59 years, and the majority (63.3 per cent) had completed secondary education. Household incomes varied widely, from Rs 5,000 to Rs 6.25 million a year, and nearly half (49.8 per cent) of households had more than five members.

Age appeared to influence perception: respondents aged 40 and above were more likely to consider air pollution in Delhi and Punjab as severe compared with those under 40. At the district level, neither fire detection counts nor the extent of burnt areas showed significant links with perceptions of air quality or health risks.

The study underlined an urgent need for targeted public education and policy interventions in Punjab. Many residents underestimated the severity of air pollution and remained unaware of the connection between stubble burning, deteriorating air quality, and the associated health impacts.

The findings also suggested that people’s knowledge of health risks, and whether family members had experienced health issues, influenced their attitudes towards stubble burning. Such attitudes, the researchers said, are key to shaping awareness and behavioural change in the early stages of environmental reform.