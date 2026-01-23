Rain brings brief relief, but Delhi’s winter air remains dangerously polluted

Delhi has been stuck in very poor air quality for nearly ten straight days since January 13, once again underlining how entrenched winter pollution has become in the capital. Over this period, conditions worsened sharply on January 18 and 19, 2026 when pollution peaked and thick smog blanketed large parts of the city, pushing the Air Quality Index (AQI) into the severe category.

Light showers were recorded today, briefly clearing the sky and offering a sense of relief. But the improvement has been largely cosmetic. Even after the rain, the AQI stood at 282 — firmly in the poor range — underscoring how little short bursts of weather can do once pollution has built up over days.

Between January 13 and 22, daily average levels of fine particulate matter PM2.5 remained consistently above 150 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), with several days far exceeding that mark. The worst phase came between January 17 and 19, when Delhi endured a prolonged smog episode and PM2.5 concentrations crossed 250 µg/m³, tipping air quality into the severe category. These levels are more than four times the national 24-hour standard and pose serious health risks, particularly for children, older people, and those with existing respiratory conditions.

Today’s rainfall did bring a temporary dip, but the air is still far from safe. By 3 pm, average PM2.5 levels were at 122 µg/m³ — nearly 50 per cent above the daily permissible limit. While this is an improvement from the extreme peaks earlier in the week, it offers little comfort after more than ten days of sustained exposure.