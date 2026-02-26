SOE 2026: Why the residents of India’s national and state capitals have shortened life spans
The average life expectancy of an Indian is estimated to have shortened by 3 years and 6 months due to air pollution in 2023. The National Capital Territory of Delhi faces the worst scenario, with its population on track to lose 8 years and 2 months of life expectancy. Most state capitals are not far behind. Residents of capitals in 16 of 28 states are likely to have a higher reduction in life expectancy than the state average due to air pollution, the leading risk factor for mortality in India. For instance, a resident of Raipur is likely to lose 6 years and 9 months—2 year, 2 months and 12 days more than the state average of Chhattisgarh (4 years 7 months). A resident of Hyderabad is likely to lose 3 years 2 months—at least 9 months more than the state average of Telangana (2 years 4 months 24 days).
This was first published in the State of India’s Environment 2026
