Spark in the game

This limited safety net is crucial given that most borrowers under DLG have thin credit histories or modest scores. Traditional underwriting can struggle to capture their actual earning capacity. This is particularly true for gig workers, delivery riders, small fleet operators or entrepreneurs, who are also the usual buyers of electric two- and three-wheelers.

Thus, a DLG arrangement makes lending to underserved segments commercially viable and has for years enabled credit to flow into last-mile mobility.