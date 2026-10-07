Stubble burning season begins; Madhya Pradesh ranks first, Punjab second and Uttar Pradesh third

Incidents of paddy stubble burning are being reported from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Uttarakhand. According to a bulletin released on October 6, 2026, by the Consortium for Research on Agroecosystem Monitoring and Modelling from Space (CREAMS) of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), crop residue burning incidents were observed at a total of 287 locations across the seven states between September 15, 2026, and October 6, 2026.

These incidents were 88, 04, 65, 01, 10, 01 and 118 in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh respectively. According to the bulletin, cloud cover in east-southeast Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and dense clouds in the higher reaches of Uttarakhand hampered the detection of crop residue burning incidents. Active fires associated with paddy residue burning are monitored using satellite remote sensing to estimate crop residue burning incidents using satellite data.

The satellite recorded 33 incidents of crop residue burning across seven states on October 6, 2026. Punjab recorded four incidents, Haryana zero, Uttar Pradesh two, Delhi zero, Rajasthan three, Uttarakhand zero, and Madhya Pradesh 24. This means Madhya Pradesh alone accounted for 73 per cent of the stubble burning incidents on October 6.

CREAMS has been recording incidents of paddy stubble burning since September 15 and provides timely data through bulletins and dashboards. Data shows that Punjab, notorious for stubble burning, recorded a total of 88 incidents between September 15 and October 6, the lowest number of incidents recorded in the state during this period in the last seven years.