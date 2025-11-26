The brick kilns of Braj

India produces bricks on a large scale, being the second-largest producer of clay-fired bricks globally. The country has over 100,000 active kilns. Most of these are located in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP).
Like elsewhere in the IGP, bricks are big business in Mathura, located in the Braj region of western Uttar Pradesh. Various companies operate there. Mathura produces both traditional clay bricks and modern alternatives like fly ash and cement bricks.
However, like elsewhere in the IGP, the brick kilns producing clay-fired bricks in Mathura too pose formidable environmental challenges.
The kilns are a major source of air pollutants, including particulate matter, black carbon, and carbon dioxide, which pose serious health hazards and contribute to climate change.
The brick-making industry is also associated with human rights issues with allegations of low wages, child labour, and widespread debt bondage (bonded labour). Workers often live in makeshift huts and lack access to basic healthcare and sanitation.