The brick kilns of Braj

India produces bricks on a large scale, being the second-largest producer of clay-fired bricks globally. The country has over 100,000 active kilns. Most of these are located in the Indo-Gangetic Plain (IGP).

Like elsewhere in the IGP, bricks are big business in Mathura, located in the Braj region of western Uttar Pradesh. Various companies operate there. Mathura produces both traditional clay bricks and modern alternatives like fly ash and cement bricks.