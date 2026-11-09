The morning after Diwali: Delhi-NCR's air worsened in eight of the past nine years, and 2026 tells a familiar story

Delhi's air quality reached the severe category at 20 of its 59 monitoring stations on Diwali night, November 8, 2026, despite restrictions on firecracker use imposed by the Supreme Court.

An analysis of air quality data from 2017 to 2025 also shows that pollution levels worsened across Delhi-NCR on the day after Diwali in eight of the nine years examined, raising questions about the effectiveness of existing pollution control measures.

According to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 370 at 9 pm on November 8 and rose to 373 by 11 pm, remaining in the 'very poor' category. PM2.5, fine particulate matter that can penetrate deep into the lungs, was the dominant pollutant.

At around 10 pm, 20 monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400, classified as 'severe'. Sonia Vihar recorded 463 and Jahangirpuri 450, while 33 stations reported 'very poor' air quality and six were in the 'poor' category.

The pollution persisted overnight, with Delhi's AQI recorded at 367 at 3 am on November 9.

Pollution rises across Delhi-NCR

Several neighbouring cities also recorded deteriorating air quality between 9 pm and 11 pm on Diwali.

Ghaziabad's AQI increased from 353 to 360, Noida's from 312 to 319 and Gurugram's from 276 to 280. Greater Noida's AQI rose from 299 to 301, crossing into the 'very poor' category.

However, pollution levels declined slightly in Ballabhgarh and Bulandshahr.

Among 285 cities monitored nationally, Delhi ranked fourth for pollution at 11 pm, behind Mandi Gobindgarh (389), Khora (384) and Ballabhgarh (383).

The CPCB's 24-hour average AQI for Delhi was 376 on November 8, compared with 369 the previous day. These daily averages differ from real-time hourly readings and should not be directly compared.